Stephen Hitchen will be moving to a different diplomatic post after 15 months in Baghdad. Pawan Singh / The National
Britain replaces ambassador who angered Iraq with 'bleak' portrayal

Stephen Hitchen leaves post weeks after Iraq summoned British charge d'affaires in diplomatic row

Tim Stickings
October 22, 2024