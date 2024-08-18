Baghdad summons UK diplomat after ambassador paints 'bleak image' of Iraq

The Foreign Ministry in Baghdad summoned Britain's chargé d'affaires on Sunday over remarks made by Stephen Hitchen, the UK ambassador to Iraq, about the country's security and political situation.

The ambassador's remarks reflected "a bleak image of Iraq, its government and components", the ministry said in a statement to the country's state-run news agency.

The comments were "an interference in internal affairs and a departure from the diplomatic duties assigned to the ambassador”, it added.

Mr Hitchen recently appeared on the Bestoon Talk show run by Kurdish media outlet Rudaw, answering questions on Iraq's political situation and the role of Iran-backed Shiite militias in the country.

“The challenge for the Iraqi government is how to deal with the militias,” he said. “The decision to bring the militias into the government is logical but if a PMF [Popular Mobilisation Forces] member receives salaries they must also accept commands.

“A soldier does not have the right to say ‘I will follow this order, but not this one.’ This is not natural. It is not logical."

When ISIS swept through large parts in northern and western Iraq, US-trained security forces collapsed in a humiliating defeat. To face the advancing extremists, thousands of Shiite volunteers answered a call to arms by Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric Ali Al Sistani. At the time, the government of former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki had already formed the PMF to organise and supervise the volunteers as parallel forces.

Shortly after its formation, several powerful Iran-backed Shiite militias joined the PMF. By then, some of them were fighting alongside President Bashar Al Assad's forces in Syria’s civil war. Since then, they have grown more powerful and their influence has increased since October 2022 when Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani took office.

Mr Hitchen also said the presence of “uncontrolled weapons” and Iran-backed militias have kept British companies away from Iraq.

“There are some companies from other countries that may flourish in chaotic environments: bribes, threats, militias,” he said. "That is not our natural environment. So, if Iraq wants investment from western countries, it highly depends on protecting the investment."

