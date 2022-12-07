UN head of Iraq mission meets Iraq's Grand Ayatollah Ali Al Sistani

Iraq's most senior Shiite cleric rarely discusses politics but has indirectly criticised leading political parties

This handout photo from the office of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani shows Iraq's top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, center, meeting with U.N. envoy to Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, right, in Najaf, Iraq, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. In a statement released by his office after meeting the U.N. envoy Al-Sistani threw his support behind the prime ministerâ€™s announcement to hold parliamentary elections ahead of schedule next year, a key demand of protesters. (Office of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, via AP)
The National
Dec 07, 2022
The head of the UN mission in Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert on Wednesday met Grand Ayatollah Ali Al Sistani, Iraq’s most senior Shiite cleric, in the southern city of Najaf.

Mr Al Sistani, 92, is considered the most important clerical authority for millions of Iraqi Shiites, as well as millions of others across the Shiite world. He lives in Najaf, which is home to the Hawza Najaf, the oldest Shiite seminary in the world.

The cleric rarely meets with foreign officials, although famously met Pope Francis during his visit to Iraq in spring 2021, when he also visited the war-damaged city of Mosul. He seldom comments on political events in Iraq, leading a quietist clergy that follows a policy of refraining from siding with any political party.

But he is widely considered a political moderate and has made statements in the past that some analysts have interpreted as being against established political parties in Iraq, indirectly criticising them for corruption and mismanagement. He has also spoken out against violence against civilians, be it at the hands of foreign forces, Iraqi security forces or terrorist groups.

Ms Hennis-Plasschaert frequently meets leading Iraqi political figures to discuss the UN's many projects in Iraq, from political reconciliation initiatives to anti-corruption efforts and reconstruction. She previously met Mr Al Sistani in 2020, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Before then, the two representatives met in November 2019, during a violent government crackdown on a nationwide protest movement, which led to at least 500 deaths.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, UN Special Representative for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), arrives at Iraq's holy city of Najaf on November 11, 2019. (Photo by Haidar HAMDANI / AFP)

Updated: December 07, 2022, 9:17 AM
