UK ambassador remarks on Iraq's militias were 'misunderstood'

The British embassy in Iraq said that comments by its ambassador which sparked a summoning of its chargé d'affaires to Iraq's Foreign Ministry have been “misunderstood”.

Stephen Hitchen appeared on a talk show aired by the Kurdish media outlet Rudaw on Sunday, speaking about the country’s political and security situation. Iraq took offence to the remarks, saying Mr Hitchin had breached his diplomatic role.

“It is unfortunate some of our Ambassador’s comments have been misunderstood out of context,” an embassy official told The National on Tuesday.

“Our relationship with the Iraqi state is a deep and longstanding one, built today on a modern, forward-looking partnership.”

On Sunday, Britain's chargé d'affaires, Ruth Coverdale, was summoned by the Foreign Ministry over Mr Hitchen’s remarks.

The Foreign Ministry said it told Ms Coverdale, that the ambassador's remarks reflect "a bleak image of Iraq, its government and components".

Mr Hitchen's comments were "an interference in internal affairs and a departure from the diplomatic duties assigned to the ambassador”, it said.

During the talk show, Mr Hitchen said it would be "difficult to encourage tourism to Iraq amid security chaos and uncontrolled weapons. The challenge for the Iraqi government is how to deal with the militias".

He added that Iraq's security situation has improved "a hundred times more" than in previous years, but said he has come under threat by some militias.

"There are threats to the British people and to me personally, some of the militias do not like us," he said.

Mr Hitchen said it is difficult for him to "encourage his relatives and families to visit Iraq" if there are these threats.

"This is part of the problem that comes with security chaos and not controlling weapons in the country," he said.

In 2016, Iraq passed a bill recognising militia groups fighting ISIS, collectively known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, as a government body operating alongside the military. It gave militia members salaries and pensions that mirrored those of the military and police.

The ambassador is currently out of the country, the embassy said.

