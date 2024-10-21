Reem Bassiouney, who won the 2024 Sheikh Zayed Book Award in Abu Dhabi, was speaking on a panel at the Frankfurt International Book Fair. Victor Besa / The National
Reem Bassiouney, who won the 2024 Sheikh Zayed Book Award in Abu Dhabi, was speaking on a panel at the Frankfurt International Book Fair. Victor Besa / The National

Culture

Books

Egyptian novelist Reem Bassiouney on the timeless appeal of Arabic historical fiction

Genre provides nuanced understanding of today's world, author tells audience at Frankfurt International Book Fair

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed
Frankfurt

October 21, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit