An aid convoy moves into the Gaza Strip from Israel on Monday, a few days after the BBC launched its fund-raising appeal for the besieged enclave. AP
News

MENA

UK-wide appeal for Gaza launched 'after being held up by BBC concerns'

British government pledged to match first £10m in donations to Disaster Emergency Committee's Middle East appeal

Lemma Shehadi
London

October 21, 2024