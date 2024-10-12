Protesters at a Stop The War Coalition demonstration against Israeli strikes on Gaza and Lebanon in central London. Getty Images
Protesters at a Stop The War Coalition demonstration against Israeli strikes on Gaza and Lebanon in central London. Getty Images

News

UK

UK's 'remarkably cautious' Middle East policy fails to appease critics

Indecision on Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Palestinian statehood and arms sales to Israel have led to calls for the UK to take a bolder stance in the Middle East

Lemma Shehadi
Lemma Shehadi

October 12, 2024