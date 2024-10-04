Hugo Shorter, who has worked in Lebanon and Syria, is the UK's new ambassador to Iran. Photo: UK Government
Hugo Shorter, who has worked in Lebanon and Syria, is the UK's new ambassador to Iran. Photo: UK Government

News

UK

Britain’s new Iran ambassador comes with experience of Hezbollah’s rise

Hugo Shorter replaces Simon Shercliff in Tehran ahead of an anticipated Israeli retaliatory strike

Lemma Shehadi
Lemma Shehadi

October 04, 2024