Sharjah approves Dh400m drainage project to protect against floods

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/27/sharjah-councillors-suggest-long-term-improvements-after-historic-floods/" target="_blank">Sharjah's</a> government on Tuesday approved the first phase of a Dh400 million ($109 million) rainwater drainage project aimed at bolstering the emirate's defences against future flood threats. The key initiative, set out at a meeting of the Sharjah Executive Council, will include extending the emirate's main drainage system by 4.9km along King Abdulaziz Street, at a depth of 20m. It will serve 13 areas and five major roads and will channel rainwater into the sea. The significant investment is part of Sharjah's long-term strategy to improve infrastructure in place to protect the public and property from torrential rain. No further details were given on when the extended drainage line will be completed. In April, the UAE experienced its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/17/uae-storm-causes-travel-chaos-at-dubai-airport-with-runway-flooded-and-aircraft-backlog/" target="_blank">largest single day of rainfall</a> in 75 years, causing widespread flooding, travel disruption and damage. The National Centre of Meteorology said the volume of rain on Tuesday, April 16 was the highest since official records began in 1949. Sharjah had previously launched a financial support scheme in October, 2023 to allow Emiratis to claim compensation in the event of property being damaged by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/10/25/uae-weather-abu-dhabi-and-dubai-brace-for-heavy-rain-and-thunderstorms/" target="_blank">adverse weather</a> and natural disasters. The relief effort was introduced to help citizens affected extreme weather events, such as the deadly flash flooding that struck large parts of the Northern Emirates in the summer of 2022. Ali bin Shaheen, chairman of the Department of Public Works in Sharjah, said on Tuesday this latest step was important to prepare for severe storms. “Its significance lies in serving the central sector [of Sharjah], which includes 13 areas and nearly 400 main and secondary roads,” he said. “Two main pumping stations will be constructed in the Al Ghubaiba and Al Soor areas to serve this line.” The project will serve residential and commercial districts and industrial areas and aims to alleviate the problem of flooding on roads. Mr bin Shaheen said the initiative would reduce the risk of accidents and gridlocked roads during downpours. In July, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, approved a plan to improve water drainage in the emirate. The Tasreef project will cost Dh30 billion ($8.16 billion) and is scheduled to be completed by 2033, Dubai Media Office said at the time. It will cover all areas of Dubai and will be able to handle more than 20 million cubic metres of water a day. The strategic project is a continuation of drainage projects launched by Dubai in 2019, covering the Expo Dubai area, Al Maktoum International Airport City, and Jebel Ali. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> has issued a directive for dams and canals to be constructed across the UAE to support efforts to bolster water security and take action against future flood threats. The project, approved by the Executive Committee for the President's Initiatives and announced on Friday, includes nine dams, the expansion of two existing ones and the creation of several embankment barriers. The measures will strengthen infrastructure to cope with the effects of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/10/14/climate-change-is-key-priority-for-middle-east-executives-study-finds/" target="_blank">climate change</a> and increase water reserves by collecting rain and flood water, with a storage capacity of up to eight million cubic metres, state news agency Wam reported. Work will be carried out in 13 residential areas – Shis and Khor Fakkan in Sharjah; Masfout in Ajman, Sha'am and Al Fahleen in Ras Al Khaimah; and Mohamed Bin Zayed City, as well as the areas of Abu Hail, Qidfa, Murbeh, Dadna, Al Seeji and Ghazimri, in Fujairah. It is estimated that it will take up to 19 months to complete the project, along with the construction of nine canals, about 9km long.