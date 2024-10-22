The THAAD missile system includes a powerful ground radar that can detect targets thousands of kilometres away. Photo: Missile Defence Agency / Reuters
US missile system set up in Israel follows years of joint training amid Iranian threat

When Tehran struck Israel with hundreds of ballistic missiles in April and October, years of US-Israel co-operation using THAAD system helped counter the attack

Robert Tollast
October 22, 2024