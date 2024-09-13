Centcom confirms four ISIS leaders killed in US-Iraq raid

US Central Command on Friday confirmed that 14 ISIS operatives, among them four major players in the group, had been killed as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/31/fifteen-isis-extremists-killed-in-raid-by-iraqi-and-us-forces-in-west-iraq/" target="_blank">part of a joint raid between in western Iraq</a> on August 29. “This operation targeted ISIS leaders and served to disrupt and degrade ISIS’s ability to plan, organise and conduct attacks against Iraqi civilians, as well as US citizens, allies and partners throughout the region and beyond,” Centcom said in a statement. “As part of the ongoing post-raid assessment, Centcom can confirm that four ISIS leaders were killed.” Ahmad Hamid Husayn Abdul Jalil Al Ithawi, who headed operations in Iraq; Abu Hammam, who oversaw operations in western Iraq; Abu-Ali Al Tunisi, who oversaw technical development; and Shakir Abud Ahmad Al Issawi, who co-ordinated military operations in western Iraq, were among those killed. The initial statement Centcom shared shortly after the joint raid reported there were 15 ISIS operatives killed. Centcom did not provide information on the disparity in numbers. There were no civilian casualties, Centcom added. “Centcom remains committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS, who continues to threaten the United States, our allies and partners, and regional stability,” said Centcom head Gen Michael Kurilla. Thousands of US troops are deployed in Iraq and Syria as part of an international coalition to fight the remnants of ISIS. Iraq is in conversations with the US about the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/01/25/isis-us-iraq-troop-withdrawal/" target="_blank">departure of coalition troops</a>, though a US official said last week that it is likely that there will still be some <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/06/us-troops-likely-to-remain-in-iraq-after-coalition-ends/" target="_blank">American troops </a>in the country after the pullout.