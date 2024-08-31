US soldiers patrol in downtown Baghdad, Iraq, on June 24, 2003. EPA
Fifteen ISIS extremists killed in raid by Iraqi and US forces in west Iraq

Operation involved airborne troops and 'key leaders' of group were eliminated, Baghdad says

Amr Mostafa
August 31, 2024