HSBC to overhaul with bank split into East and West

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/banking/2024/08/28/incoming-hsbc-boss-georges-elhedery-mulls-middle-management-shake-up/" target="_blank">HSBC</a> has unveiled a significant restructuring of its business, which will see the global bank rearrange itself along geographical lines and under four operational units instead of the current three. The bank is simplifying its global structure, essentially splitting itself into eastern markets, incorporating Asia and the Middle East, and western markets, made up of the business in the UK, Europe and the Americas. HSBC is based in London, but most of its profits originate in Asia. HSBC's new boss, Lebanon-born <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/banking/2024/07/17/georges-elhedery-hsbc-ceo/" target="_blank">Georges Elhedery</a>, also announced that the bank will merge its commercial and institutional banking units, while creating a new international wealth and premier banking division. "The changes that we are announcing today will make it easier for our colleagues to serve our customers and drive the future success of the group," Mr Elhedery said. "The new structure will result in a simpler, more dynamic, and agile organisation as we focus on executing against our strategic priorities, which remain unchanged. "By making these changes, we can better focus on increasing leadership and market share in those businesses which have clear competitive advantage and the greatest opportunities to grow," he added. HSBC is also undertaking a shake-up of senior management, with the appointment of Pam Kaur as the lender's first female chief financial officer. Previously, 60-year-old Ms Kaur was HSBC's chief risk and compliance officer, having joined the bank 11 years ago as its head of internal audit. Greg Guyett, the current chief executive of HSBC's Global Banking and Markets division, will become the chair of the new Strategic Clients Group. Colin Bell, HSBC's Europe head, who was once tipped as a potential candidate for the chief executive position, is to leave the bank, along with Stephen Moss, the boss of HSBC's Middle East unit. HSBC employs around 214,000 people globally and has been reducing duplicate job positions for a number of years. It has also been shrinking its businesses in western markets such as the United States, France and Canada and focusing on Asia.