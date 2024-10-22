HSBC has unveiled a major global restructuring. Reuters
Business

Banking

HSBC to overhaul with bank split into East and West

Boss Georges Elhedery says global bank will split itself geographically under four operational units

Matthew Davies
London

October 22, 2024

