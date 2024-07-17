HSBC names Lebanese-born Georges Elhedery as its new CEO

HSBC has appointed its chief financial officer Georges Elhedery as its next chief executive.

Although the global bank did consider external candidates, ultimately it decided to stick with tradition and promote from within.

Mr Elhedery has only been HSBC's chief financial officer for two years. Before he was co-head of the global banking and markets business, which accounted for 24 per cent of the group's revenues last year.

Born in Lebanon, Mr Elhedery began his career in banking as a rates trader before joining HSBC in 2005.

In his time at HSBC, he has also led the bank's Middle Eastern, North Africa and Turkiye regional division.

Three years ago, he told The National's Arab Showcase series about his childhood in war-torn Beirut and the influence his father had on his upbringing.

“My Dad said that if I worked hard in my school and university years, all options would be available to me,” he said.

Mr Elhedery will take up the chief executive position at the beginning of September, succeeding Noel Quinn, who will work closely with him "ensure a smooth transition and an orderly handover of responsibilities," HSBC said.

"He is an exceptional leader and banker who cares passionately about the bank, our customers, and our people," HSBC group chairman Mark Tucker said.

"He has a track record of leading through change, driving growth, delivering simplification, containing costs and brings a strong focus on execution."

Mr Elhedery originally studied engineering in Paris, but switched to the excitement of the trading floor in Germany.

He spent 10 years in Dubai, where he was named on the Financial News 40 Under 40 Rising Stars list.

Accepting the chief executive role, Mr Elhedery said: “I am deeply honoured by the trust placed in me to lead this great institution into the future.

"Working together with our talented team, I look forward to delivering exceptional value to our clients and investors by driving strong performance on a sustainable growth trajectory.”

Somewhat prophetically, Mr Elhedry told The National three years ago that "you cannot stand still, you have to be on the front foot and take your destiny in your hand".

China challenges

HSBC, which is Europe's largest lender by assets and has $3 trillion on its balance sheet, is looking to opportunities in Asia to boost its profits.

Most of the group's revenues originate in Asia, as HSBC has spent the last 15 years ploughing resources into the region while at the same time exiting markets it deemed as being low-growth.

Given that, Mr Elhedery's relative inexperience in Asia raised some eyebrows. Others though, like Stanley Tsai, founder of Hong Kong-based investment advisory firm Antler Capital, were not surprised by the appointment.

"Some investors might've wanted someone with more direct Asia experience, especially with the Greater China portfolio, but it’s always been the non-Asia business that has presented the most overwhelming challenges," he said.

It's thought Mr Elhedery learned Mandarin during a recent six-month sabbatical.

HSBC is particularly sensitive to the geopolitics between the West and Beijing and one of Mr Elhedry's first tasks will be managing the bank's exposure to China's lingering bad loans crisis, which led to a $3 billion impairment charge on HSBC's stake in Bank of Communications (BoCom).

HSBC's shares, though slightly down on Wednesday morning, have risen 7 per cent over the past year, but have lagged behind the STOXX Europe banks index.

Nonetheless, Shore Capital has a buy recommendation on the HSBC's shares stating that the bank "now offers the most upside of the large UK banks we cover".

HSBC is due to publish it's latest results results at the end of the month.

