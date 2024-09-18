My Own Home: Family plan to live in Dh2 million Ras Al Khaimah villa for at least a decade

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/my-own-home/"><i><b>My Own Home</b></i></a><i><b> takes you inside a reader-owned property to ask how much they paid, why they decided to buy and what they have done with it since moving in</b></i> After more than a decade of living in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ras-al-khaimah/" target="_blank">Ras Al Khaimah</a>, stay-at-home-mum Shraddha Bhandari and her paediatrician husband finally decided they were here for the long haul – and bought a house for them and their two children to live in. They moved into the Dh2 million four-bedroom villa in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/02/03/anantara-mina-al-arab-ras-al-khaimah-review/" target="_blank">Mina Al Arab</a> in October last year and can see themselves living there for at least another eight to 10 years, perhaps even more. The outdoor space, the light and airy interiors, as well as the safe neighbourhood are what drew them here. <i>The National </i>takes a look around. It has four bedrooms plus a maid’s room and three separate outdoor spaces – the backyard, a courtyard and a small garden in the front of the house. This is the main thing that attracted me to this house, because I personally love gardening and growing food, fruits and flowers. The minute I walked into the house, I was thinking about how I was going to use this open space. The first house we bought was in our home country, because originally the plan was to stay here for a while and then go back. But eventually, after seven or eight years, as the kids were also growing up, we got comfortable, and the moving-back-to-our-home-country plan was always delayed. When Covid hit, we just realised we are never going back. We are here for the long run. I love this country. It is safe. And for my kids, this is home. India is no longer their home. They really long to come back to the UAE when they are there. Before buying this house, we were looking at buying properties for at least two years. Sometimes the price wasn't right, sometimes the location wasn't right, sometimes it was too small, sometimes it was too old. We instantly liked this house; it is really airy, open, there is a lot of light coming in, which makes it feel even bigger. The two main areas where people end up buying properties in Ras Al Khaimah are <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/05/15/ras-al-khaimah-new-hotel-sofitel-al-hamra/" target="_blank">Al Hamra</a> and Mina Al Arab. Al Hamra was the first area developed purely with the view of selling to expats. So, those are the older properties and you can see it when you go and have a look around the houses. The community is also not as green as in Mina Al Arab and the houses are smaller. Those were a couple of factors that brought us to Mina Al Arab as compared to Al Hamra, although we do have friends living there and they love it. For me, it was the looks and the layout and the size of the house, and also because I want to do a lot of gardening. This is a gated community, so there's security 24/7 and we've got access to swimming pools and a clubhouse. We have a walking and cycling track throughout the community from one end to the other. We also have a complimentary buggy service because the community is really big, so sometimes it is not possible for you to walk from point A to point B, especially if it’s hot. We also have a lot of cafes and supermarkets and places to chill in the area. Each block of houses has their own playground for the kids to play in. The same goes for the swimming pools. We have done very minor adjustments. One of the walls in the living room we had painted in a bright blue colour, just to bring some colour into the house. We did the same for the kids’ rooms. The garden was one area that needed major renovations as it was overflowing with weeds and dead plants. It needed a lot of care and work and attention. In the kitchen we turned some of the cupboards into a pantry and got more shelves built. Originally the kitchen was an open kitchen, but we designed it in a way so that it became a closed-off area using a sheet that gives the appearance of a wall. We now use that as a picture wall. Overall, we’ve spent about Dh50,000 on renovations. It is a very functional house, with no unnecessary stuff. It’s very open, very minimalistic. When my kids were young and really small, there was a lot of stuff that I accumulated. In the past two or three years, I'm in this mood or mindset where I don't really buy anything unless it’s going to be useful in two or more ways. I'm actually giving away or throwing away a lot of stuff, just decluttering my house. I think at least for the next eight to 10 years. My younger child is nine years old, so I think until she moves to university and for higher education, definitely we are going to be here that long, probably even longer.