Huge support for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's rallying call for national pride

Flags of the UAE have been unfurled outside hundreds of homes and offices around the country in a public show of support for the nation during more than 40 days of aerial attacks.

A rallying call from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to raise the national flag to celebrate the UAE’s strength and pride was made on Thursday, April 9.

“The UAE flag is a symbol of strength and pride. We call on the sons of the Emirates and its residents to fly it above their homes, centres and buildings,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a social media post.

Two days on and flags of all sizes can be seen across residential communities, and business centres.

A UAE flag adorns the door of Bocasu Specialty Coffee in Al Quoz, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

The national banner has become one of the most recognisable symbols of the UAE and has taken on a stronger association with pride and unity since war broke out in Iran.

Unprecedented attacks

As the Emirates was targeted with thousands of missiles and drones, the eyes of the world fell on the country to see how it would respond in the face of unprecedented aggression, not seen in the 54 year history of the UAE.

Following announcement of a two week ceasefire in hostilities by US President Donald Trump, the UAE looked to celebrate its resilience.

The gesture saw government institutions raise flags outside buildings and offices, while residents displayed flags from balconies and rooftops across their communities.

Messages of support delivered with a hashtag of “proud of UAE” were also posted by businesses across social media platforms.

“The call to raise the UAE flag reflected the unity, responsibility, and collective resolve that defines Emirati society, across citizens and residents alike,” said Mahdi Amjad, founder and executive chairman of the Omniyat Group.

“Together, we move forward with conviction.”

In Abu Dhabi, the Adnoc headquarters was one of many buildings lit up with the display of a giant UAE flag.

The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit by the regional turmoil, with air space temporarily closed the thousands of tourists usually seen enjoying the UAE are absent.

The UAE flag is being flown with pride across various locations as part of a campaign to celebrate the country. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Simon Leigh, managing director of Premier Inn hotels Middle East, said his company would proudly raise the UAE flag.

“Celebrating unity, today and always,” he said.

Rove Hotels, meanwhile, also joined in with the messages of gratitude.

“Raise it high. Proud of our nation, grateful for our home,” the group said in a statement.

Communities respond

Town Square in Dubai was one of the communities to receive damage from falling debris in the early days of the Iran conflict, as missile interceptors took out low flying drones.

The community leadership posted an online message of support, answering the call from Sheikh Mohammed.

“From every home to every corner of our community, the UAE flag raises as a symbol of pride, loyalty and togetherness,” it said.

“A powerful reminder of who we are and what we stand for.”

Delivery companies seized the opportunity to encourage national pride, with Careem offering 60cm by 90cm UAE flags delivered to the door for Dh4.99, although larger banners had sold out.

The UAE Flag Store also said the call was proving popular with customers. “We have noticed increased interest in UAE flags recently,” a representative said.

“This reflects the strong sense of unity and appreciation people feel for the safety and stability the UAE provides.

“What stands out is that this comes not only from Emiratis, but also from residents and expatriates who consider the UAE their home and feel reassured by the country’s security and leadership”