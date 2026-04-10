Communication key: Expert advice for families to cope at home during Iran crisis

Play Five ways families can reduce stress in uncertain times Play 02:00

A challenging mix of remote work and home schooling set against the backdrop of regional war has forced UAE families to deal with a new set of circumstances.

Disrupted travel plans and the break of up of familiar friendship circles has taken its toll on the mental health of thousands of families across the country.

While elements of the extreme situation may be similar to the Covid pandemic – at the height of which families were cooped up at home for months on end – psychologists said the Iranian attacks have presented an altogether different scenario for parents to navigate.

As in any period of uncertainty, regular routines and familiarity can be a family’s greatest asset, said Dr Rita Figueiredo, a clinical psychologist and managing director at Peninsula Psychology in Dubai.

Dr Figueirdo has been responding to more cases of anxiety and strife since the outbreak of regional conflict but reassuringly said help was at hand.

“Couples dealing with working from home, paired with home schooling their children, are now dealing with a unique set of challenges,” she said.

“I've been helping them build the bridge between the impact of external stressors, into the way a family is functioning. Parents try to appear strong for their children and show they are managing, but they're holding on to this pressure internally.

“Children then try to do the same because their parents try to look strong on the outside, so [they] copy it. This leads to the smallest, mundane thing that can trigger conflict, or a release of pressure when emotions are heightened.”

With a structured, science-led approach to therapy, Peninsula Psychology focuses on understanding what is happening under the surface, offering a more thoughtful, long-term approach to mental health and relationships.

Long-term impact

Dr Figueiredo said some clients from Lebanon, Angola and Ethiopia she is working with - who have previously experienced challenging situations in their homelands - have failed to acknowledge the surrounding turmoil, while showing zero empathy to their partners.

It has become a common theme of denial that could lead to long-term relationship problems, she said. “This has been quite interesting to navigate with them, as these people are at a higher risk of collapsing emotionally when this ends,” she said.

“They're relating previous trauma to what's happening now, so they're completely downplaying this current situation. As there's no one invading their house with weapons, this situation is nothing by comparison.

“They are portraying this composed persona as resilience, but what I believe they're doing is only dissociating in this high-functioning freeze mode. That puts them at a higher risk in the end.”

Mental health services have been transformed in the UAE in recent years. With more people recognising their own signs and symptoms, they are asking for help and accessing free counselling via hotlines in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The Department of Health Abu Dhabi has bolstered its own mental health services, pairing the online “Sakina” site with a 24/7 support hotline.

It allows a qualified mental health professional to provide confidential psychological support to those who call 800 725 462 for help.

Similar schemes have been established in Dubai by the Community Development Authority, that combined with Dubai Health and the Dubai Health Authority to set up a volunteer-led mental health support line on 800 506.

Dr Jane Halsall, a chartered counselling psychologist working at Cornerstone Clinic Dubai, said the most common difficulties seen in families were rooted in uncertainty, disrupted routines and the erosion of psychological safety.

“In the UAE, this has shown up in very tangible ways, such as disrupted sleep, heightened anxiety, and the stress of managing changing work landscapes and home schooling,” she said.

“Parents are having to be alert, checking news updates or reacting to sounds, a form of hyper vigilance that keeps the body in a state of readiness. This reaction is a normal response as it’s our nervous system’s way of protecting us when life feels unpredictable.”

That combination of stressors is keeping people on edge, unable to switch off from a dynamic, fast-changing news cycle, making it difficult to relax or switch off.

“On a psychological level, the most effective shifts I’ve seen are when families move from constant monitoring of the situation to controlled engagement,” said Dr Halsall.

Structure will play a key role in coping during the current crisis, said Dr Jane Halsall. Photo: Cornerstone Clinic Info

“Consciously managing their exposure to updates, having structured age-appropriate conversations with children rather than avoiding the topic, and setting boundaries on social media usage are all ways of placing their focus on what is within their control. This should help anxiety levels drop noticeably.”

The shift to home schooling alongside working from home has placed many families under sustained psychological pressure, blurring the boundaries between professional, academic and personal life.

Role overload

This overlap can lead to increased stress, irritability and emotional fatigue for parents and children.

One of the key challenges is role overload, with parents simultaneously expected to function as employees, caregivers and educators.

“This can create feelings of inadequacy and guilt, particularly when expectations in one area compromise another,” said Dr Waleed Alomar, a specialist in psychiatry at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, Dubai.

“Children, on the other hand, may experience frustration, reduced motivation and emotional dysregulation due to disrupted routines and reduced social interaction. If stress becomes persistent or begins to affect sleep, mood, or functioning, seeking professional psychological support is advisable.

“Ultimately, while the situation is demanding, families that focus on flexibility, communication and emotional support are more likely to adapt successfully, and even build resilience through the experience.”