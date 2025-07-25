Graphic war media is damaging young people's mental health, UN report finds

Doomscrolling through graphic content online has exposed around 60 per cent of young people to secondary trauma and is impacting their mental health, a study by the UN children’s fund shows.

A first perception study into mental health by Unicef's Global Coalition for Youth Mental Health explored the impact of secondary trauma in more than 5,000 young people aged between 14 and 25 − or Generation Z − from around the world.

Experts looked at the psychological impact of continuous exposure to conflict-related media on young individuals, as well as the role of misinformation in exacerbating anxiety and stress.

Details of the report released ahead of International Self-Care Day on July 24 also highlighted media literacy programmes, and coping mechanisms to build resilience in younger people.

Symptoms of secondary trauma are similar to post-traumatic stress disorder, experts said, and can include emotional numbing or detachment, persistent sadness or anxiety, irritability or anger.

Antony Bainbridge, head of clinical services at the UK Resicare Alliance − an independent provider of children's homes with therapeutic oversight − is in talks to expand youth mental health support to the UAE.

He said aid workers, healthcare professionals and volunteers visiting conflict areas are also exposed to similar mental health issues.

“Secondary trauma occurs when individuals are indirectly exposed to the trauma of others − commonly seen in professionals like doctors, humanitarian workers, journalists, or family members of trauma survivors,” he said.

“In the Middle East, formal diagnosis is often limited by stigma around mental health and limited access to trained professionals, especially in conflict zones.

“When available, diagnosis is typically made by a psychologist or psychiatrist using clinical interviews and self-report questionnaires.”

Problem is worsening

Dr Bainbridge said the impact of constant exposure on young minds via social media can also be profound and multifaceted − leading to trauma symptoms, distorted world views and, in severe cases, psychotic breaks.

He said the problem is worsening, particularly with some regions experiencing prolonged instability.

“Many members of Gen Z are regularly exposed to graphic and emotionally charged content from war zones through social media, making secondary trauma increasingly common,” he said.

“Even young people in the UAE − far removed from conflict areas − can experience emotional distress and psychological impacts simply by viewing these images and stories online.”

Health professionals from Resicare Alliance met with several Gulf hospitals, organisations and stakeholders to identify regional gaps, particularly in support for children and young people affected by mental health issues, learning disabilities and pervasive developmental disorders.

Discussions across the UAE and wider GCC region are under way to explore how services can be introduced and tailored to meet local needs, with a long-term goal of building sustainable partnerships to address gaps in child and adolescent mental health support.

Resicare Alliance shared several case studies from UK university students to highlight the extent of issues and their treatment.

Aiden, 19, was diagnosed with acute anxiety, depersonalisation − where the patient has feelings of being outside of themselves − and insomnia. He reported frequent exposure to uncensored footage from the Israel-Palestine conflict shared on social media often accompanied by emotionally charged and misleading information.

“Aiden’s symptoms were consistent with secondary trauma or vicarious PTSD, commonly observed in professionals exposed to trauma narratives but increasingly found in digital consumers,” said Mr Bainbridge, who supervised his care.

“His beliefs about being morally obligated to “witness everything” pointed towards a cognitive distortion fuelled by constant algorithmic exposure.”

Another UK student, Zara, a 22-year-old recent graduate with no psychiatric history, presented in a psychiatric emergency department due to paranoid delusions.

She had been consuming large volumes of misinformation regarding the Ukraine-Russia war through popular online streaming services.

Following three weeks of hospitalisation and six months of outpatient care, Zara’s symptoms subsided. She developed insight into the role of digital misinformation and later became involved in promoting media literacy among her peers.

“Zara’s psychotic break appeared to be precipitated by an intense, prolonged engagement with conspiracy theory content, often framed with deepfakes and manipulated media designed to mimic credible news sources,” said Mr Bainbridge.

“These cases illustrate the complex interplay between digital media exposure and mental health outcomes among Gen Z. They reflect broader patterns.”

Jasmine Navarro helps young people deal with the growing issue of secondary trauma. Antonie Robertson / The National

Feeling overwhelmed

The Unicef report found six out of 10 young people felt overwhelmed by news and events in their communities, their country or wider world.

It also said access to support and effective coping mechanisms remained a challenge, with 40 per cent of those asked reporting mental health stigma in schools or workplaces. A further 40 per cent said they felt they needed help with mental health concerns.

Jasmine Navarro, a UAE-based wellbeing and confidence coach for children and teenagers, works with schools and families to build emotional resilience and self-belief in young people.

Social media is a double-edged sword, she said, with positive and negative impacts. “While social media offers connection, creativity, and global awareness, it also exposes children to a constant stream of emotionally charged content,” said Ms Navarro.

“Even brief exposure to distressing videos can lead to secondary trauma. For children, whose brains and emotional regulation systems are still developing, this kind of content can be deeply unsettling.”

Almost three quarters − 74 per cent − of the young people who took part in the Unicef survey said schools should have a role or play a leading role in advising children on mental health, while 64 per cent said government institutions should take the lead.

“Many of the young people I support feel deeply affected by what they see online, but they don’t always have the language or tools to process it,” Ms Navarro said.

“In the UAE, where digital literacy and access are high, supporting emotional literacy is just as important.

“By teaching children how to recognise what they’re feeling and why, we empower them to process difficult emotions in safe, healthy ways.”

In a UK survey of 10,000 children aged between 13 and 17 by the Youth Endowment Fund charity − which aims to prevent children and young people becoming involved in violence − 70 per cent said they had encountered real-life violent content online in the past year. Of those, one in four said they came across content promoted by news feeds or recommendations.

“This content is not what children want to see, yet most are exposed to it and it’s having an impact,” said Jon Yates, chief executive of the Youth Endowment Fund.

