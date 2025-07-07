Unicef head and former world leaders on judging panel for UAE humanitarian award

A senior UN official championing the rights of children across the globe and two former heads of state will help select the next winners of a major UAE humanitarian award.

The $1 million Zayed Award for Human Fraternity – which celebrates the philanthropic legacy of UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – shines a light on the efforts of organisations and people around the world seeking to effect change and improve lives.

The award was launched on February 4, 2019, in recognition of a milestone meeting in Abu Dhabi between the late Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Ahmed Al Tayeb. The expert judging panel for the seventh annual award in 2026 was unveiled on Monday and has been praised for representing the “global mission of the award”.

The six members of the 2026 jury are Catherine Russell, executive director of the UN children's fund (Unicef); Charles Michel, former president of the European Council and former prime minister of Belgium; Moussa Faki Mahamat, former chairman of the African Union Commission and former prime minister of Chad; Saida Mirziyoyeva, head of the administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education at the Holy See; and judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, secretary general of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

“This year’s judging committee members hail from Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas – and represent various fields including humanitarian aid to children, diplomacy, culture, education, media, and law,” said Mr Abdelsalam.

“This richly diverse jury of influential figures truly represents the global mission of the award, and we look forward to honouring individuals and entities who are serving humanity, reflecting the late Sheikh Zayed’s legacy of humanitarianism rooted in extending support to all, without distinction.”

The prize recognises the efforts of high-profile figures and grassroots campaigners alike, with previous winners including the late Pope Francis, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan, as well as charitable foundations offering a helping hand to the needy from Haiti to Kenya and beyond.

To date, 16 winners drawn from 15 countries have been honoured in the six-year history of the award. Nominations for this year's award are open until October 1.

World Central Kitchen (WCK) was named among this year's winners of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity. The non-profit organisation was praised for its work in delivering food relief to communities suffering from humanitarian crises and natural disasters.

The climate change champion and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, and the 15-year-old “health innovator” Heman Bekele are also previous winners of the award.

