UAE Rulers say nation has overcome Iran crisis with strength and resilience

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President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the UAE overcame the Iran crisis with strength, resilience and determination.

They met in Abu Dhabi, during which they addressed the ongoing efforts to keep residents and citizens safe during the missile and drone attacks from Iran, which began on February 28.

Both men commended "the effectiveness of the armed forces and the efforts of all military institutions and security services in safeguarding the nation’s security, territorial integrity and the safety of its people and residents in the face of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE", reported state news agency Wam on Saturday.

They said the the UAE overcame the crisis with strength, resilience and determination, underscoring the country’s ability to address challenges through the effectiveness of its institutions and the unity and cohesion of its society.

A two-week conditional ceasefire, mediated by Pakistan, was announced shortly before 4am UAE time on Wednesday.

The country’s air defence systems have intercepted 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles and 2,256 drones since Iran began its daily attacks on February 28. The attacks martyred two UAE Armed Forces personnel and a Moroccan civilian contractor. Ten civilians were killed and more than 220 injured.

Talks between the US and Iran are expected to begin in Islamabad later on Saturday.

The meeting was held in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination.

The meeting also included Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs;Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of Sheikhs and officials, added Wam.