President Sheikh Mohamed visits survivors of Iranian attacks in hospital

President Sheikh Mohamed has visited survivors of the Iranian drone and missile attacks on the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed met people from the UAE, Sudan, Iran, Pakistan and India who are receiving treatment in hospital for their injuries. He said the current circumstances reveal the true character and awareness of UAE society.

The President said the “solidarity, co-operation and commitment shown by the community to the safety guidance issued by the relevant authorities, which has contributed significantly to the success of national efforts”, reported state news agency Wam on Saturday.

Sheikh Mohamed said the survivors were with their families. The safety of all residents remains his priority, he added.

He also spoke of his appreciation for the dedication of the medical teams who continue to provide the highest levels of care. The victims stressed how much his visit meant to them, praising the care and attention being shown by the UAE's leadership.

Several of the injured have been fully discharged from hospital already, after receiving treatment, added Wam.

Since the start of the Iranian strikes on Saturday, 205 ballistic missiles have been detected, with 190 destroyed and 13 falling into the sea. Two fell within the country's territory.

Additionally, 1,184 Iranian drones were detected and 1,110 intercepted, while 74 drones fell within the country's territory. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.

These attacks resulted in three deaths and 112 minor injuries.