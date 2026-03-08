  • Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, reviews emergency readiness and response preparations at Unified Medical Operations Command Centre in Abu Dhabi. Photos: Abu Dhabi Media Office
    Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, reviews emergency readiness and response preparations at Unified Medical Operations Command Centre in Abu Dhabi. Photos: Abu Dhabi Media Office
  • During his visit on Sunday March 8, Sheikh Khaled was briefed on the various stages of emergency response. He also reviewed the stockpiles of medical supplies available to services in the emirate of Abu Dhabi
    During his visit on Sunday March 8, Sheikh Khaled was briefed on the various stages of emergency response. He also reviewed the stockpiles of medical supplies available to services in the emirate of Abu Dhabi
  • Sheikh Khaled commended the efforts of medical, administrative and technical staff working around the clock at the highest readiness care for citizens, residents and visitors injured in the recent Iranian attacks on the UAE
    Sheikh Khaled commended the efforts of medical, administrative and technical staff working around the clock at the highest readiness care for citizens, residents and visitors injured in the recent Iranian attacks on the UAE

News

UAE

Sheikh Khaled praises efforts of health workers during Iran strikes on visit to Abu Dhabi medical care hub

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi was briefed on emergency response measures at Unified Medical Operations Command Centre

The National

March 08, 2026

  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Sunday hailed the nation's healthcare workers for their crucial support to patients injured in the Iranian strikes on the UAE.

Sheikh Khaled praised the “strong sense of responsibility, dedication and commitment” of all front line teams during a visit to an advanced health hub in the capital designed to help co-ordinate emergency response.

The Crown Prince made his remarks after reviewing the emergency readiness and response ecosystem at the Unified Medical Operations Command Centre (Umoc).

Sheikh Khaled was briefed on the robust measures in place to support those treating the injured and assessed the availability of medical stockpiles in the emirate.

He commended the medical, administrative and technical personnel at the centre who are helping to deliver the best standards of care to those injured during the current hostilities.

Sheikh Khaled emphasised the UAE government's commitment to strengthening healthcare systems to help safeguard the public.

Officials and personnel at the command centre expressed their appreciation for the Crown Prince's visit and spoke of their determination to maintain the highest levels of readiness during this challenging period.

Umoc was launched by Abu Dhabi's Department of Health in collaboration with public and private sector bodies to establish an advanced and smart healthcare system capable of managing emergencies, crises and disasters with the utmost efficiency and precision.

Updated: March 08, 2026, 5:07 PM
UAEAbu Dhabi

Most popular today

1

US-Iran latest: UAE in 'state of defence' in response to Iran's 'brutal and unprovoked' aggression

2

UAE investors urged to avoid savings sell-off due to Iran war

3

UAE 'in state of defence' in response to Iran's 'brutal and unprovoked' attacks

4

Saudi Pro League: Karim Benzema shines on comeback while Cristiano Ronaldo travels to Spain for rehab

5

Dubai businessman opens farmhouse to 300 tourists amid Iran strikes

6

Motorist killed by falling debris after interception in Dubai

7

Any defensive measures by UAE against Iran will be made 'public and clear', says senior official

8

Dubai issues new law on public safety to protect lives and property

9

UAE flight updates: Emirates, Etihad operating on a reduced flight schedule

10

Iran's strike on Bahrain desalination plant brings Gulf water security into focus