Sheikh Khaled praises efforts of health workers during Iran strikes on visit to Abu Dhabi medical care hub

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Sunday hailed the nation's healthcare workers for their crucial support to patients injured in the Iranian strikes on the UAE.

Sheikh Khaled praised the “strong sense of responsibility, dedication and commitment” of all front line teams during a visit to an advanced health hub in the capital designed to help co-ordinate emergency response.

The Crown Prince made his remarks after reviewing the emergency readiness and response ecosystem at the Unified Medical Operations Command Centre (Umoc).

Sheikh Khaled was briefed on the robust measures in place to support those treating the injured and assessed the availability of medical stockpiles in the emirate.

He commended the medical, administrative and technical personnel at the centre who are helping to deliver the best standards of care to those injured during the current hostilities.

Sheikh Khaled emphasised the UAE government's commitment to strengthening healthcare systems to help safeguard the public.

Officials and personnel at the command centre expressed their appreciation for the Crown Prince's visit and spoke of their determination to maintain the highest levels of readiness during this challenging period.

Umoc was launched by Abu Dhabi's Department of Health in collaboration with public and private sector bodies to establish an advanced and smart healthcare system capable of managing emergencies, crises and disasters with the utmost efficiency and precision.