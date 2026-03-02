Sheikh Khaled secures bilateral deals with Ecuador on official visit

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Sunday held talks with Daniel Noboa, President of Ecuador.

Sheikh Khaled's visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral co-operation and advancing the strategic partnership between the nations, state news agency Wam reported.

On arrival in the Ecuadorian capital, Quito, Sheikh Khaled was given an official reception at the Carondelet Presidential Palace where he and Mr Noboa reviewed a guard of honour in the courtyard.

During a meeting at the palace, the two men discussed strengthening the development partnership between the UAE and Ecuador. A particular focus was placed on food security and sustainable agriculture, clean and renewable energy, and advanced technology.

Following the meeting, a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) between the two countries was announced, making Ecuador the fourth Latin American nation to sign such a deal with the Emirates. It aims to reduce customs duties and remove barriers to trade.

Flurry of deals

A co-operation agreement was announced between the UAE Ministry of Investment and the Ecuadorian Ministry of Production, Foreign Trade and Investment.

Another deal was reached between the UAE’s Edge Group and the Ecuadorian Ministry of Defence. This is intended to enhance co-operation in security infrastructure within a joint programme to develop reconnaissance and border protection capabilities, valued at $250 million.

A further agreement was reached between the UAE Accountability Authority and the Council for Citizen Participation and Social Oversight in Ecuador, aimed at strengthening co-operation in the field of combating corruption.

Several other development projects were also discussed, with total investments exceeding $3 billion.

Sheikh Khaled was awarded the National Order of Merit of the Grand Collar Rank by Mr Noboa at a ceremony at the palace in Quito. In return, he expressed his pride and appreciation of the honour, stressing the importance of expanding the scope of the bilateral partnership.

Sheikh Khaled with Mr Noboa after being presented with the award. Abu Dhabi Media Office Info

The award is the highest and most prestigious civilian accolade given by Ecuador to heads of state, heads of government, or dignitaries who have made exceptional contributions to the country.

Sheikh Khaled later visited Independence Square where he participated in a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the Independence Monument in Quito.

At the conclusion of his visit, Sheikh Khaled was bid farewell on departure from Mariscal Sucre International Airport by Gabriela Sommerfeld, Ecuador’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility.