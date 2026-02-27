Sheikh Khaled to make official visit to Ecuador on Sunday

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is to make an official visit to Ecuador on Sunday.

Sheikh Khaled was invited by Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa. It is expected they will discuss ways to strengthen ties and enhance co-operation between their countries, state news agency Wam reported.

President Sheikh Mohamed met Mr Noboa at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi this month. The two leaders discussed the economy, trade, renewable energy, investment, sustainability and food security during the working visit to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Noboa emphasised their shared commitment to expanding co-operation between the UAE and Ecuador, Wam reported at the time. They also “underscored the importance of supporting peace and stability around the world through dialogue and diplomacy”.

Sheikh Mohamed spoke of the UAE's interest in deepening its economic partnerships with Latin American nations. The leaders also witnessed the announcement of the conclusion of trade negotiations between their countries, Wam added.