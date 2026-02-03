President Sheikh Mohamed and Ecuadorian President Noboa discuss closer bilateral ties

President Sheikh Mohamed met Daniel Noboa, President of Ecuador, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The two leaders discussed the economy, trade, renewable energy, investment, sustainability and food security during Mr Noboa's working visit to the UAE.

Both Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Noboa emphasised their shared commitment to expanding co-operation between the UAE and Ecuador while leveraging opportunities, state news agency Wam reported.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern and “underscored the importance of supporting peace and stability around the world through dialogue and diplomacy”.

Sheikh Mohamed spoke of the UAE's interest in deepening its economic partnerships with Latin American nations.

The meeting also saw the announcement of the conclusion of negotiations on a trade agreement between the two countries, reported Wam.