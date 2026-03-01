President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Iranian attacks with world leaders

President Sheikh Mohamed has spoken with global leaders about the Iranian attacks on countries in the Gulf.

Sheikh Mohamed and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed "the military escalation in the region and the serious threat it poses to regional security and stability", state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Erdogan emphasised his country's rejection of the Iranian attacks on the UAE and other countries in the region. Tehran launched a large salvo of strikes across the Gulf following the killing of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli attacks.

During the call, Mr Erdogan said "continued military escalation would intensify tensions and expose regional security to grave risks".

Sheikh Mohamed also spoke with Bahrain's King Hamad. They both condemned Iran's actions during the call, saying "such acts constitute a flagrant violation of state sovereignty, a threat to regional security and a serious undermining of regional and international stability".

They also emphasised the need for an immediate halt to the escalation and a return to dialogue and diplomatic solutions, to protect regional security.

The UAE President received a phone call from Oman's Sultan Haitham to discuss the military escalation from Iran. They spoke about how the situation threatens to undermine regional security.

Sheikh Mohamed also talked by phone with Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, about the threat posed to the region by Iran's attacks. Mr Aliyev stressed Azerbaijan’s solidarity with the UAE in defending its sovereignty, territory and the security of its people.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun also condemned Iran's actions in a phone call with Sheikh Mohamed. Such acts, Mr Aoun said, are a serious breach of the sovereignty of Gulf nations and international law.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also condemned Iran's attacks in a call with Sheikh Mohamed.

Sheikh Mohamed also held calls with leaders across the Middle East, including King Abdullah II of Jordan, Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Morocco's King Mohammed VI and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani.

The UAE leader also discussed the situation by phone with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Hungarian President Viktor Orban, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also shared their condemnation of the Iranian attacks.