UAE targeted by Iranian strikes for second day – here's what you need to know

The UAE was targeted by Iranian strikes for a second day on Sunday as the authorities mounted a defence of the country.

The Iranian regime launched a large salvo of strikes across the Gulf following the killing of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli bombing. US officials and observers suggested the bombing could go on for days or longer.

Jets were seen and heard over Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Air and ground forces sought to intercept missiles and drones. Doha and Manama, home to the Gulf's largest US airbase and naval bases respectively, were also targeted.

“We will leave no stone unturned to make sure that we do defend ourselves,” UAE’s Minister of State for International Co-operation Reem Al Hashimy told CNN after the unprecedented wave of attacks.

The minister said the UAE has some of the best air defences in the world. "However way they [Iran] want to move we will be ready for that," Ms Al Hashimy added. "We, of course, do not want further escalation. We are calling for calm and measured responses."

As of Sunday morning, the latest developments are:

The Ministry of Defence said it had "engaged and destroyed 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones" on Saturday. Fourteen fell in the country's territory and waters, the ministry said in a statement in the early hours of Sunday. The figures did not include interceptions heard over Dubai on Sunday morning

UAE airspace remains closed to all civilian aircraft. More than 20,000 passengers have been placed in hotels and temporary accommodation, and the state will bear all of the costs of their stay and meals, the General Civil Aviation Authority said

Two people have died so far, both in Abu Dhabi – one at Zayed International Airport due to falling debris after a drone was intercepted. Another died earlier on Saturday in an undisclosed location due to falling debris.

Seven people were injured at Zayed International Airport and a further four were hurt when Dubai International Airport was hit, authorities said. Video showed smoke in one of the concourses in Dubai

Dubai's Fairmont hotel was hit by a projectile at about 6pm on Saturday. A fire was seen at the building's entrance. Four people were injured and taken to hospital for treatment, authorities said

A fire on the facade of Burj Al Arab hotel, sparked by falling debris from a drone, was brought under control on Saturday night. Dubai Media Office said there were no injuries

Debris from an "aerial interception" caused fires at Jebel Ali Port. No injuries were reported. Dubai Media Office said footage from a fire in July 2021 was misleadingly circulated on social media and urged people to refrain from sharing it. News wire images showed some smoke coming from the area

Two people were injured on Sunday when debris from an intercepted drone fell on residential homes. Explosions heard in the air were "due to the successful interception operations", Dubai Media Office said

All services, like power, internet and water are all working as normal, and food deliveries from shops and supermarkets, while in high demand, are still being carried out. Some shops have closed as a precaution

Dubai Media Office said "our frontline heroes are taking all necessary measures to protect the public and ensure their safety"

There was no official statement about the situation in the Northern Emirates, but there were no known reports of strikes or interceptions

Schools have moved to remote learning Monday to Wednesday this week

Supermarkets told The National there had been some instances of stockpiling food, but stressed that there were plenty of supplies available.

"We want to let our customers know that we are continuing to operate our stores as per normal and that our focus is on serving them during the current situation," said Warwick Gird, general manager for marketing and communication at Spinneys.

"Whilst our supply chain remains in a robust position, and we have contingencies in place, customers can also help by buying only what they need, and not resorting to stockpiling."

Additional reporting by Patrick Ryan