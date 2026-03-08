'We are family': Emirati official hails UAE public for strength in adversity as Iran strikes continue

A senior Emirati leader has hailed citizens and residents alike for their show of strength and solidarity in the face of adversity – and said “fear should not guide us” as the country comes under attack from Iran.

Dr Mugheer Al Khaili, secretary general of the government-established Erth Zayed Philanthropies, said the UAE remains steadfast against a daily barrage of indiscriminate air strikes.

UAE air defence systems have thwarted hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones launched by Iran since Saturday, February 28.

As of Sunday, four people had died and 112 injured by the sustained offensive, which came in the wake of US and Israeli attacks on Tehran.

“The situation is under control. When President Sheikh Mohamed walks through a mall greeting people, it sends a clear message of calm and confidence,” said Dr Al Khaili, speaking to The National on the sidelines of the latest Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed gathering in Abu Dhabi, which focused on the UAE's humanitarian values.

“And when we continue to gather in the majlis to discuss Sheikh Zayed’s global humanitarian vision, it reminds us that the UAE remains steady and guided by its values.

“People experience fear differently, some are naturally more anxious than others, but fear should not guide us. Trust in the government is essential.”

His impassioned rallying cry echoed the sentiments of Sheikh Mohamed, who said in an address to the nation on Saturday that the UAE would emerge “stronger than before”.

Dr Al Khaili said the UAE was in a “challenging moment”, but one that it would overcome.

“People are safe in their homes as long as they follow official alerts and guidance. There has been no need to move people into shelters or basements. That alone is a clear indication that the situation remains stable,” he added.

“There has also been no shortage of food supplies, and flights continue to operate. Evacuation flights are available for those who wish to leave. The doors remain open, and anyone who feels uncomfortable is free to depart,” he said.

'We all carry a responsibility'

“This is a challenging moment, but we will overcome it. At the same time, each of us carries a responsibility. I do not expect the same from everyone, but people should understand the role they play.

“For doctors for example, the patient comes first. For teachers, the responsibility to their students remains. Those whose professions carry a duty to others should remain committed to that duty.”

Strengthened by faith

Previous slide Next slide Worshippers gather for Friday prayers at Al Qasba mosque in Sharjah. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Info

Religious institutions also have an important part to play, he said.

“Mosques and churches can help reassure communities and encourage calm and trust.”

Dr Al Khaili hailed the resilience shown by all sections of society, noting that the nation's diverse expatriate population had once shown its importance place in the UAE “family”.

“What has moved us most, however, is the response of the people. It is difficult to fully express how proud we are of every Emirati and every resident who has stood in solidarity with the UAE. Many have chosen to stay despite the uncertainty, and some have even returned to the country.

“We have always considered the residents of the UAE part of our family. And in moments like this, they prove that they truly are.”

Enduring spirit of philanthropy

Dr Shamma Al Mazrouei, acting director general of the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, speaks during the Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed event at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Photo: UAE Presidential Court Info

Dr Al Khaili praised the UAE's response after taking part in the latest majlis event, an annual Ramadan tradition that has continued despite the current upheaval.

The event brought together Dr Shamma Al Mazrouei, acting director general of the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, and Dr Al Khaili, who reflected on how Sheikh Zayed’s principles continue to guide the UAE’s approach to humanitarian aid and international development.

Dr Al Mazrouei said the UAE’s own development journey remains central to how the country approaches global partnerships.

“When we speak about humanitarian work today, we remember our own beginnings,” she said. “The UAE started with modest resources in health and education, and many countries supported us in those early years. We have never forgotten that.”

She recalled a moment during an international gathering of philanthropic leaders in 2019 that reinforced that message.

“One donor told us something that stayed with me,” she said. “After meeting the leadership, officials and our teams, he said that everyone he spoke to in the UAE told the same story – that the country began with humble beginnings and that it had received help from others.”

“What impressed him most,” she added, “was that everyone expressed gratitude.”

Dr Al Mazrouei said the UAE’s development model focuses not only on funding levels but on how support is delivered.

“The UAE model is not only about the scale of funding,” she said. “It is also about how partnerships are built and sustained.”

She noted that development co-operation had been embedded in the country’s outlook since the early years of the federation.

“The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development was established in 1971 alongside the formation of the federation,” she said. “From the beginning, there was a clear vision that development co-operation would be part of the UAE’s global engagement.”

Dr Al Mazrouei also recalled a moment following the Covid-19 pandemic when healthcare workers were recognised by Sheikh Mohamed.

“One of the healthcare workers thanked the leadership for the support given during the pandemic,” she said. “But the response was clear – the credit belongs to those who served on the front lines.”

Dr Al Khaili said the UAE’s humanitarian philosophy remains rooted in the principles established by Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

“For Sheikh Zayed, human dignity was always the priority,” he said. “He believed that giving was not about recognition, but about improving people’s lives.”

Referring specifically to current events, he said – “Sheikh Zayed is our North Star, during these times,” he said.