Dh100 million pledged to UAE's Mother of the Nation project to support orphan care

A government body helping to drive the UAE's philanthropic vision has pledged Dh100 million to a project offering support to orphaned children across the country.

The Erth Zayed Philanthropies has delivered a major boost to the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans initiative, which was launched on Wednesday.

The endowment campaign, operated by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority (Awqaf), will seek to establish a sustainable funding pipeline for orphan care to deliver long-term access to education, healthcare and social empowerment programmes.

The substantial donation was approved by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and chair of the board of trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies.

It was agreed under the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

“The Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans embodies the values of compassion, dignity, and social solidarity championed by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak,” said Sheikh Theyab.

“Guided by the vision of President Sheikh Mohamed, the UAE continues to strengthen a culture of sustainable giving that safeguards opportunity for future generations.

“Through this endowment, we are reaffirming our collective responsibility to support orphans across the UAE – investing in their education, health care, and empowerment, and ensuring that every child has the foundation to thrive and contribute to the nation’s continued progress.”

Funds will be invested through an approved endowment mechanism overseen by Awqaf Abu Dhabi.

Awqaf’s previous endowment campaign, launched during the Year of Community, raised nearly Dh1 billion in four weeks with contributions from more than 200,000 donors. To contribute, visit Awqaf’s website.

Investing in children's future

The major funding strategy is in line with a broader push to ensure orphaned children and those of unknown parentage are given the best start in life.

In December, the UAE government issued a federal decree law to clarify foster care rules.

Under the legislation, custody may be granted to families living in the UAE under specific conditions, notably that the application is jointly submitted by both spouses, who must be at least 25 years old.

The rules also make clear that adoption can only be granted if the custodial family environment conforms to approved standards to provide the highest level of care for the child.

The law sets out a framework regulating the role of custodial families, including responsibilities regarding education and health.

The legislation also allows single women over the age of 30 to be granted custody of a child of unknown parentage, provided she can financially support them both.