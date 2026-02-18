Abu Dhabi launches Mother of the Nation initiative to support orphan care

Abu Dhabi has launched an endowment campaign to support orphans and promote social cohesion.

Under the patronage of President Sheikh Mohamed, the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority (Awqaf) announced the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans initiative on Wednesday.

It aims to establish a sustainable funding source to support orphan care, thereby improving quality of life and contributing to a healthy society.

The programme also seeks to promote endowment as a tool for community development and encouraging support for those in need across the UAE.

The campaign builds on the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made humanitarianism a national principle and championed sustainable giving, rooted in tolerance, generosity, and solidarity.

It also reflects the values and principles championed by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, and has been launched during the Year of Family.

Awqaf’s previous endowment campaign, launched during the Year of Community, raised nearly Dh1 billion in four weeks with contributions from more than 200,000 donors. To contribute, visit Awqaf’s website.

What is the Year of Family?

The UAE is facing challenges posed by a declining birth rate and an ageing population, which could leave fewer citizens of working age to help drive the economy forward.

The Emirati birth rate declined by about 11 per cent between 2015 and 2022, government figures show. Like elsewhere in the Arab world, the average age of citizens is rising, with the number of Emiratis 60 and older expected to increase from about 165,000 to two million by 2050. It is a trend of concern that has drawn a national response.

To promote awareness and celebrate family values, the government will launch initiatives and partnerships with citizens, residents and private companies.

The Year of Family aligns with the National Family Growth Agenda 2031, a clear vision for the Emirati family to be the centre of development, social balance and sustainability.