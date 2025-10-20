What were the jewels stolen from Louvre Museum in Paris?

The audacious daylight theft of crown jewellery from the Louvre Museum in Paris on Sunday has sent shock waves through France, raising concerns about security.

Eight pieces were stolen from Galerie d’Apollon, which was built by Louis XIV in 1661. Decorated in gilt leaf and paintings, the Apollon hall would later influence the glittering Hall of Mirrors in the Palace of Versailles.

Using a cherry picker and cutting equipment to break into the room during the museum's opening hours, the thieves made off with eight pieces dating from the 19th century within minutes.

The stolen items carry profound historical significance and were owned and worn by French royalty, including Queen Hortense, wife of Louis Bonaparte, and Queen Marie-Amelie, wife of Louis Philippe I.

Necklace with eight Ceylon sapphires belonged to the last queen of France. Photo: Louvre Museum

Among the stolen items is an exquisite emerald necklace once gifted by Napoleon I to his second wife, Marie-Louise, in celebration of their wedding in 1810. The piece features 32 emeralds set alongside 1,138 brilliant-cut diamonds. A pair of matching earrings from the same set has also been stolen.

Also missing is a sapphire tiara, containing 24 Ceylon sapphires nestled among 1,083 diamonds, formerly owned by Queen Marie-Amelie, France’s last reigning queen. The piece, which previously belonged to Queen Hortense, Napoleon’s stepdaughter and Queen of Holland, was accompanied by a matching necklace and a pair of sapphire earrings. The necklace and one of the earrings are now missing.

Emerald necklace gifted by Napoleon I to Marie-Louise, to celebrate their marriage in 1810. Photo: Louvre Museum

Also taken is a tiara, a delicate example of Second Empire artistry, once worn by Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III. It is set with 212 pearls, and nearly 2,000 diamonds and 1,000 rose-cut diamonds.

A belt ornament in the form of a diamond bow, adorned with tassels and more than 2,400 diamonds, plus a white diamond reliquary brooch dating to 1855, are also reported stolen.

Stolen tiara, once owned by Empress Eugenie, is made of 212 pearls. Photo: Louvre Museum

For collectors and historians alike, the loss extends far beyond material value.

Many of France’s earlier royal jewels were stolen or destroyed in the aftermath of the French Revolution, and while some pieces were recovered, the bulk of the remaining gems were assembled under the reign of Napoleon and his descendants. As such, the pieces offer a tantalising glimpse at a bygone era of grandeur, ceremony and aesthetic rigour. Their disappearance sparks fear among experts that these irreplaceable masterpieces will be dismantled, with the gold melted down and the stones, many of them rare, sold off in batches.

Ceylon sapphire mines, for example, are long exhausted, pushing the value of existing gems ever higher, while recent global unrest has seen the value of gold skyrocket.

Crown with gold eagles, once worn by Empress Eugenie, was recovered outside the Louvre. Photo: Louvre Museum

One glimmer of hope is the recovery of a crown belonging to Empress Eugenie, that was found outside the Louvre, apparently dropped during the getaway. The ornate diadem, made with 56 emeralds and 1,354 diamonds, features eight golden eagles encircling its base, Napoleonic symbols of power and majesty. It is being examined for damage.

The theft has sent ripples through France’s cultural and curatorial elite. The Louvre itself described the pieces as “a precious testimony to Parisian jewellery”.

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

The Vile Starring: Bdoor Mohammad, Jasem Alkharraz, Iman Tarik, Sarah Taibah Director: Majid Al Ansari Rating: 4/5

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

Kibsons%20Cares %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERecycling%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3EAny%20time%20you%20receive%20a%20Kibsons%20order%2C%20you%20can%20return%20your%20cardboard%20box%20to%20the%20drivers.%20They%E2%80%99ll%20be%20happy%20to%20take%20it%20off%20your%20hands%20and%20ensure%20it%20gets%20reused%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EKind%20to%20health%20and%20planet%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESolar%20%E2%80%93%2025-50%25%20of%20electricity%20saved%3Cbr%3EWater%20%E2%80%93%2075%25%20of%20water%20reused%3Cbr%3EBiofuel%20%E2%80%93%20Kibsons%20fleet%20to%20get%2020%25%20more%20mileage%20per%20litre%20with%20biofuel%20additives%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESustainable%20grocery%20shopping%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENo%20antibiotics%3Cbr%3ENo%20added%20hormones%3Cbr%3ENo%20GMO%3Cbr%3ENo%20preservatives%3Cbr%3EMSG%20free%3Cbr%3E100%25%20natural%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Book%20Details %3Cp%3E%3Cem%3EThree%20Centuries%20of%20Travel%20Writing%20by%20Muslim%20Women%3C%2Fem%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EEditors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiobhan%20Lambert-Hurley%2C%20Daniel%20Majchrowicz%2C%20Sunil%20Sharma%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EIndiana%20University%20Press%3B%20532%20pages%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Qosty Byogaani Starring: Hani Razmzi, Maya Nasir and Hassan Hosny Four stars