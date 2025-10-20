‘We have failed’: French minister admits Louvre security flaws after break-in

A jewellery theft from the Louvre in Paris gave a very negative image of France as it implied a failure of security services, French Justice Minister Gerard Darmanin has acknowledged.

He admitted to security flaws in protecting the museum that had led to thieves on Sunday stealing imperial jewels in broad daylight, but said police would catch those responsible.

"What is certain is that we have failed, since people were able to park a furniture hoist in the middle of Paris, get people up it in several minutes to grab priceless jewels and give France a terrible image," he told France Inter radio on Monday.

Forensic teams are examining the site of the crime and adjoining access points while a full inventory is taken, authorities said. Officials have described the haul as of “inestimable” historical value.

It reignited a row over the lack of security in France's museums, which the country's Interior Minister Laurent Nunez acknowledged was a "major weak spot". According to the former Paris police chief, it was “clearly a team that had done their homework” as the windows were cut with a power tool.

"There are many museums in Paris, many museums in France, with priceless values ​​in these museums," Mr Darmanin said, discussing the country’s reputation.

The necklace and set of jewellery of Empress Marie-Louise displayed at Apollon's Gallery before the theft at the Louvre museum in Paris. AFP

A global symbol of French culture, the Louvre is meant to be one of the most heavily guarded places in the capital. The museum has at times been breached, most famously in 1911 when Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa was stolen. The theft unfolded just 250 metres from where the Mona Lisa is currently hung behind bulletproof glass in a climate-controlled case.

Officials said a team of 60 investigators were working on the theory that the raid was planned and executed by an organised crime group.

The thieves arrived on powerful TMax scooters between 9.30am and 9.40am local time on Sunday, shortly after the museum opened to the public.

They used a furniture hoist to get access to the royal collection, and cutting equipment to get in through a window and open the display cases.

Culture Minister Rachida Dati said the gang broke into the Apollon Gallery – a sumptuous room on the first floor of the Petite Galerie that has housed the French crown jewels since 1887 – and that a piece of jewellery was recovered during the escape. “The vulnerability of museums is a long-standing issue,” Ms Dati said. “These museums must be adapted to new forms of crime.”

A brief clip of the raid, apparently filmed on a phone by a visitor to the museum, was broadcast on French news channels.

Alarms located on the exterior window of the Apollon Gallery and on the two display cases concerned were triggered, the ministry said. At the time of the break-in, which was “particularly quick and violent,” five museum security guards in the gallery and adjacent areas immediately intervened, it added.

The masked thieves stole nine 19th-century items of jewellery, one of which – the crown of the Empress Eugenie – was dropped and damaged as they made their escape.

The list also included a necklace containing 2,000 diamonds that Napoleon gave his wife Empress Marie Louise.

Also stolen was a necklace that once belonged to Marie-Amelie, the last queen of France. It has eight sapphires and 631 diamonds, according to the Louvre's website.

Louvre Museum in Paris closes after jewellery theft 00:30

The raid took just seven minutes and was thought to have been carried out by an experienced team, possibly "foreigners", said Mr Nunez.

The intervention of the museum's staff forced the thieves to flee, leaving behind some of the equipment used in the raid, said the culture ministry.

The items would be impossible to sell on in its current state, said the president of the leading auctioneer Drouot Patrimoine, Alexandre Giquello. Recovery may prove difficult, though. “It’s unlikely these jewels will ever be seen again,” said Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77 Diamonds. “Professional crews often break down and re-cut large, recognisable stones to evade detection, effectively erasing their provenance.”

It was the first theft from the Louvre since 1998, when a painting by Corot was stolen and never seen again.

Sunday's raid relaunched a debate over what critics says is the poor security at the nation's museums, far less secure than banks and increasingly targeted by thieves.

Last month, criminals broke into Paris's Natural History Museum, making off with gold samples worth $700,000.

The same month, thieves stole two dishes and a vase from a museum in the central city of Limoges, the losses were estimated at $7.6 million.

Sunday's theft spilt instantly into politics.

"How far will the disintegration of the state go?" said far-right National Rally party leader Jordan Bardella on social media, calling the theft "an unbearable humiliation for our country".

President Emmanuel Macron said on social media that "everything is being done" to catch the perpetrators and recover the stolen treasures.

Mr Macron this year unveiled an ambitious 10-year “Renaissance” project to renovate the Louvre, which included plans to secure the museum’s premises. The Louvre is the most visited museum in the world, with about 9 million visitors per year, and often plays host to events including fashion shows and charity dinners.

The Paris public prosecutor’s office announced an investigation into organised theft and criminal conspiracy.

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho John Cena v Triple H Matches to be announced WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship, United States Championship and the Cruiserweight Championship are all due to be defended

Skewed figures In the village of Mevagissey in southwest England the housing stock has doubled in the last century while the number of residents is half the historic high. The village's Neighbourhood Development Plan states that 26% of homes are holiday retreats. Prices are high, averaging around £300,000, £50,000 more than the Cornish average of £250,000. The local average wage is £15,458.

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Islamophobia definition A widely accepted definition was made by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims in 2019: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” It further defines it as “inciting hatred or violence against Muslims”.

Health Valley Founded in 2002 and set up as a foundation in 2006, Health Valley has been an innovation in healthcare for more than 10 years in Nijmegen, the Netherlands.

It serves as a place where companies, businesses, universities, healthcare providers and government agencies can collaborate, offering a platform where they can connect and work together on healthcare innovation.

Its partners work on technological innovation, new forms of diagnostics and other methods to make a difference in healthcare.

Its agency consists of eight people, four innovation managers and office managers, two communication advisers and one director. It gives innovation support to businesses and other parties in its network like a broker, connecting people with the right organisation to help them further

Green ambitions Trees: 1,500 to be planted, replacing 300 felled ones, with veteran oaks protected

Lake: Brown's centrepiece to be cleaned of silt that makes it as shallow as 2.5cm

Biodiversity: Bat cave to be added and habitats designed for kingfishers and little grebes

Flood risk: Longer grass, deeper lake, restored ponds and absorbent paths all meant to siphon off water

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less