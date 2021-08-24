Ain Dubai to open to the public on October 21 with tickets now available to book

It’s been one of UAE’s most anticipated launches of the year, and the wait is finally over.

Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest observation wheel, has announced that it will be opening to the public on October 21.

Tickets for the attraction will cost from Dh130 for adults and Dh100 children, and can be purchased now from the Ain Dubai website.

A single rotation takes 38 minutes and visitors are advised to arrive 30 to 60 minutes ahead of time to complete the entry process, buy snacks and to use the toilets.

Food and drinks bought externally or from home will not be permitted on Ain Dubai, but visitors will be able to purchase items from the lounge or the concessions inside the cabins.

The attraction, located on Bluewaters Island, has already become a permanent part of the Dubai skyline. Standing 250-metres tall, the record-breaking structure is nearly twice the height of the London Eye. It houses 48 pods, with each having a capacity to accommodate up to 40 guests, although that number has been reduced owing to Covid-19 safety regulations.

Covid-19 safety regulations

Wearing masks will be mandatory within the cabins. Besides this, Ain Dubai will have precautionary measures including: providing disposable masks and hand sanitiser; an online ticketing system; physical barriers between guests and staff; contactless payment; electronic devices for ordering food and drinks in the lounge; a limited number of guests within each cabin; and regular disinfection of frequently touched areas.

