Ain Dubai to open to the public on October 21 with tickets now available to book

Prices start from Dh130 and a single rotation of the wheel takes 38 minutes

Janice Rodrigues
Aug 24, 2021

It’s been one of UAE’s most anticipated launches of the year, and the wait is finally over.

Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest observation wheel, has announced that it will be opening to the public on October 21.

Tickets for the attraction will cost from Dh130 for adults and Dh100 children, and can be purchased now from the Ain Dubai website.

A single rotation takes 38 minutes and visitors are advised to arrive 30 to 60 minutes ahead of time to complete the entry process, buy snacks and to use the toilets.

Food and drinks bought externally or from home will not be permitted on Ain Dubai, but visitors will be able to purchase items from the lounge or the concessions inside the cabins.

The attraction, located on Bluewaters Island, has already become a permanent part of the Dubai skyline. Standing 250-metres tall, the record-breaking structure is nearly twice the height of the London Eye. It houses 48 pods, with each having a capacity to accommodate up to 40 guests, although that number has been reduced owing to Covid-19 safety regulations.

Covid-19 safety regulations

Read more
First passenger capsule installed on Dubai's big wheel

Wearing masks will be mandatory within the cabins. Besides this, Ain Dubai will have precautionary measures including: providing disposable masks and hand sanitiser; an online ticketing system; physical barriers between guests and staff; contactless payment; electronic devices for ordering food and drinks in the lounge; a limited number of guests within each cabin; and regular disinfection of frequently touched areas.

More information on parking and the experiences can be found here

Updated: August 24th 2021, 2:34 PM
DubaiLaunchThings to do
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
Ain Dubai to open to the public on October 21 with tickets now available to book
Yas Island to host fireworks for Saudi Arabia National Day next month
Souk Al Marfa: inside the new indoor marketplace in Deira Islands
What it's like to hunt for submerged treasure at Yas Waterworld