Property of the week: Tree of Life-inspired Dh115 million Dubai Hills mansion

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a closer look at a Dubai Hills mansion.

The key details

This custom-built Dubai Hills property is new to the UAE market, boasting seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, spread across a built-up area of 31,296 square feet on a 37,000-square-foot plot.

The property boasts a wine cellar, private swimming pool and sprawling basement.

A timber Tree of Life=inspired sculpture in the double-height central hub of the property.

What's the story?

The calming influence of nature is a key design theme throughout this Tree of Life-inspired Dubai Hills property.

With an almost boutique hotel feel, a double-height atrium features a wooden timber sculpture and grand staircase. According to the listing: "It is from this iconic structure that the stunning flow of sunlight can be properly appreciated as it shines out via the elegant metal lined portals with pivoting ribbed oak wall panels on to the adjoining spaces across the two floors."

Taking inspiration from the five elements – earth, water, wood, metal and fire – high-quality, natural materials are visible throughout the property. They include warm, natural woods, textural stone, contrasting anthracite metals, reflective glass, Italian porcelain and leather and linen upholstery. The property is being sold as-seen and fully furnished.

The property comes complete with a spacious wine cellar.

On the ground floor, the living areas are sophisticated and inviting, ideal for entertaining in style. They also connect seamlessly with the external spaces via tall, glazed bi-fold doors that open on to the manicured gardens, terrace and private swimming pool.

The top floor houses the private family living and bedroom areas, with ornate ensuite bedrooms and a warm, intimate atmosphere with tactile design features such as rich fabrics, luxurious stone surfaces and subtle lighting.

An expansive basement comes complete with a wine cellar, to be used as a prospective owner wishes, a sleek bar, snug movie area and casino-style table.

What the brokers say ...

What makes this property justify its Dh115 million price tag?

This property is probably one of the most exquisitely designed modern villas on the market. With a built-up area of 31,296 square feet and a plot size of 37,000 square feet, it is situated in the exclusive community of Dubai Hills, one of only 28 standalone villas.

Bought shell-and-core, it has been completely transformed into an exquisite seven-bedroom home with its own closets and ensuite facilities. Flawlessly executed by Infinite Architecture & Interior Design and BW Interiors, the owner’s vision was effortlessly transformed into a palace of form and functionality that is graceful, luxurious and equipped with every modern convenience.

The palatial property by day.

What inspired its interior design?

The design inspiration for the Dubai Hills villa is the Tree of Life, a concept born from nature and translated into a sophisticated interior mood and style that flows seamlessly between the internal and external spaces.

This design language permeates the interior and changes texture, hue and intensity as dictated by the function and mood of each individual space. The atmosphere pervading the villa is tranquil and harmonious with a feeling of relaxation and luxury.

What is Dubai Hills such an exclusive neighbourhood?

Dubai Hills is proving to be a premium neighbourhood, especially in the gated communities and the fact it sits around Dubai's best golf courses. It is a newly gated community, lush with greenery and landscaping that proves very appealing for investors and end-users alike. It also has very easy access to the rest of the city.

What ultra-exclusive features does this property come with?

The villa's interiors in itself are very unique, with superior design and aesthetics not easily found in Dubai. Everything from the lighting to the high-vaulted ceilings and room spaces are very well thought out and integrated, enabling seamless living. Combining this, there is a fully renovated and extended basement, complete with a wine cellar and entertainment area. It also will house a gym, sauna and yoga area.

How common are Dh100 million-plus properties on the Dubai property market?

At the moment, Dh100m properties on the Dubai property market are becoming more common in order to respond to the demand that many ultra high-net-worth individuals have begun to move here and call it home. Having sold the first Dh100m-plus property in Emirates Hills a few years ago, we have been noticing a shift and surge in demand in properties of this nature.

Does the property come furnished?

Yes, the property arrives as is with its furnishing. There are some aspects of the home that the new owners can tweak to their tastes and requirements to finish off the furnishing package to create their own zen-like atmosphere.

– Leigh Williamson, managing director, Four Seasons Office at Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty, luxhabitat.ae

