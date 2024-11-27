Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates, shows Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy, round the new Emirates A350. Photo: Emirates
Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates, shows Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy, round the new Emirates A350. Photo: Emirates

Business

Aviation

'Expansionist' Emirates has 'wings clipped' by Boeing 777X jet delays

Airline is closely watching developments at US plane maker after end of workers' strikes and a $21 billion capital injection, chief Tim Clark says

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

November 27, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In