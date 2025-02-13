No landlord is allowed to evict a tenant to then just re-let the property to another tenant. Getty Images
No landlord is allowed to evict a tenant to then just re-let the property to another tenant. Getty Images

Business

Money

UAE Property: ‘Can my new landlord use an old eviction notice?’

Mario Volpi is head of brokerage at Novvi Properties and has worked in the property sector for 40 years in London and Dubai

February 13, 2025