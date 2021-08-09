Dubai resolves 8,713 rental disputes in first half of 2021

The Dubai Skyline. Dubai's Rental Disputes Centre resolved more than 8,700 dispute in the first half of 2021. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The Rental Disputes Centre, the judicial arm of Dubai Land Department, resolved 8,713 disputes, with a combined value of Dh2.53 billion ($689.37 million) in the first half of the year.

The centre managed to resolve the cases within a seven-day window on average, making it an international reference point for “speedy settlement”, it said in a statement on Monday.

“RDC is moving forward … according to contemporary foundations that elevate the mechanisms of addressing this type of contractual relations through a specialised judicial system that keeps pace with the development witnessed by the emirate,” Abdulqader Mousa, director of RDC, said.

“Rental disputes are resolved quickly and accurately ensuring social and economic stability for all those involved.”

The UAE property market, which had softened amid the Covid-19 pandemic, has been recovering steadily on the back of supportive government measures, the upcoming Expo 2020 and growing demand for larger homes amid a rise in remote working.

Dubai's property market has registered an increase in deal activity over the past few months. House prices in the emirate rose at their fastest pace in seven years in the second quarter of 2021, according to a recent report from Knight Frank.

Industry stakeholders also expect the Dubai rental market to remain busy over the summer, as people consider moving to better properties before the school year begins.

In April DLD also announced a draft law set to keep rents unchanged for a three-year period. The proposal aims to ensure properties are valued fairly and ease disputes between renters and owners, according to the DLD.

The DRC has resolved a total of 61,555 primary rental cases from 2015 to the end of 2020, representing just 2 per cent of the total 4.28 million Ejari contracts registered with the DLD during the period.

This underscores “the community's confidence in the laws and legislative system in the emirate”, the DLD said on Monday.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Yahya Al Ghassani's bio Date of birth: April 18, 1998 Playing position: Winger Clubs: 2015-2017 – Al Ahli Dubai; March-June 2018 – Paris FC; August – Al Wahda

The biog First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974

Current role: Chairperson of Al Maskari Holding since 2008

Career high: Regularly cited on Forbes list of 100 most powerful Arab Businesswomen

Achievement: Helped establish Al Maskari Medical Centre in 1969 in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region

Future plan: Will now concentrate on her charitable work

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

How to help Donate towards food and a flight by transferring money to this registered charity's account. Account name: Dar Al Ber Society Account Number: 11 530 734 IBAN: AE 9805 000 000 000 11 530 734 Bank Name: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank To ensure that your contribution reaches these people, please send the copy of deposit/transfer receipt to: juhi.khan@daralber.ae

'Saand Ki Aankh' Produced by: Reliance Entertainment with Chalk and Cheese Films

Director: Tushar Hiranandani

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Prakash Jha, Vineet Singh

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

Tell Me Who I Am Director: Ed Perkins Stars: Alex and Marcus Lewis Four stars

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Visa changes give families fresh hope Foreign workers can sponsor family members based solely on their income Male residents employed in the UAE can sponsor immediate family members, such as wife and children, subject to conditions that include a minimum salary of Dh 4,000 or Dh 3,000 plus accommodation. Attested original marriage certificate, birth certificate of the child, ejari or rental contract, labour contract, salary certificate must be submitted to the government authorised typing centre to complete the sponsorship process In Abu Dhabi, a woman can sponsor her husband and children if she holds a residence permit stating she is an engineer, teacher, doctor, nurse or any profession related to the medical sector and her monthly salary is at least Dh 10,000 or Dh 8,000 plus accommodation. In Dubai, if a woman is not employed in the above categories she can get approval to sponsor her family if her monthly salary is more than Dh 10,000 and with a special permission from the Department of Naturalization and Residency Dubai. To sponsor parents, a worker should earn Dh20,000 or Dh19,000 a month, plus a two-bedroom accommodation

The biog Name: Mariam Ketait Emirate: Dubai Hobbies: I enjoy travelling, experiencing new things, painting, reading, flying, and the French language Favourite quote: "Be the change you wish to see" - unknown Favourite activity: Connecting with different cultures

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

In numbers 1,000 tonnes of waste collected daily: 800 tonnes converted into alternative fuel

150 tonnes to landfill

50 tonnes sold as scrap metal 800 tonnes of RDF replaces 500 tonnes of coal Two conveyor lines treat more than 350,000 tonnes of waste per year 25 staff on site

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

