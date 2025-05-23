Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim looks dejected after their Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao. AP
Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim looks dejected after their Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao. AP

Sport

Football

Manchester United are 'lowest we can get' but Ruben Amorim is '100 per cent' the right man to rebuild club

Defender Luke Shaw among those to back manager as Red Devils face up to '£80 million defeat' to Tottenham Hotspur in Europa League final

Andy Mitten
Andy Mitten

May 23, 2025