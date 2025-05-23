Premier League predictions: Nottingham Forest to beat Chelsea but both miss out on top five

The 2024/25 Premier League season concludes on Sunday, May 25, with a full round of fixtures taking place. The games are scheduled to run simultaneously and all will kick off at 7pm UAE time. See below for our predictions. Bournemouth's faint hopes of European qualification are over following their midweek loss at Manchester City. The Cherries' remaining target is to end the season in the top half – they are currently 11th and could finish as high as ninth. Relegated Leicester's late rally of seven points out of a possible nine – which saw Jamie Vardy reach 200 goals ahead of his summer exit – has lifted them to 18th, a position they will keep if they manage at least a draw here. <b>Prediction: Bournemouth 2 Leicester 0</b> Despite a Premier League record points haul of 54, Fulham have missed out on European football next season after falling to four defeats in their final six games. Thanks to their superior goal difference, City require just a point to seal their Uefa Champions League spot following a midweek <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/21/manchester-city-de-bruyne-marmoush/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/21/manchester-city-de-bruyne-marmoush/">3-1 win over Bournemouth</a> and after going 10 games unbeaten in the run in. <b>Prediction: Fulham 1 Man City 2</b> Ipswich will be trying to win at Portman Road for only the second time this season before they drop back down to the Championship, having not secured three points home or away since beating Bournemouth on April 2. West Ham are stumbling towards the finish line after winning just once in 10 games leaving them three places outside the relegation zone – albeit a hefty 15 points clear of 18th-place Leicester. <b>Prediction: Ipswich 1 West Ham 1</b> Champions Liverpool have taken just one point from three games since securing the title in what has been comfortably their worst run of the season. Palace followed up their historic FA Cup final victory by beating Wolves 4-2 – when Eddie Nketiah grabbed a double – on Tuesday, taking them to a club record Premier League points tally of 52. <b>Prediction: Liverpool 3 Palace 2</b> A disastrous season hit a new low on Wednesday when United were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/22/ruben-amorim-wants-to-stay-at-man-united-but-prepared-to-leave-without-any-conversation-about-compensation/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/22/ruben-amorim-wants-to-stay-at-man-united-but-prepared-to-leave-without-any-conversation-about-compensation/">beaten by Tottenham Hotspur</a> in the Europa League final, which means no European football next season for Ruben Amorim's men. They sit 16th in the table and are without a win in eight matches – their worst ever run in the Premier League. Villa's Champions League hopes hang in the balance. Three wins on the spin leaves them sixth – and a place in the Europa League – on the same 66 points as Chelsea and Newcastle but with those two enjoying a vastly superior goal difference. <b>Prediction: Man United 1 Villa 3</b> It's seventh against fifth in the final day's big game with Forest sitting just one point behind Chelsea. Nuno Espirito Santo's side won at West Ham last time out, ending a run of two draws and a defeat, leaving them in the Europa Conference League spot. Chelsea have won four of their last five matches, including wins over Liverpool and Man United, but know only three points here guarantees them a top-five place. <b>Prediction: Forest 3 Chelsea 1</b> After their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/19/arsenal-seal-champions-league-place-with-newcastle-win-in-season-that-has-fallen-short-of-expectations/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/19/arsenal-seal-champions-league-place-with-newcastle-win-in-season-that-has-fallen-short-of-expectations/">defeat at Arsenal last weekend</a>, fourth-place Newcastle need three points here to seal their top-five spot and cap off a historic season that saw them <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/16/league-cup-final-newcastle-end-70-year-wait-for-trophy-after-win-over-liverpool/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/16/league-cup-final-newcastle-end-70-year-wait-for-trophy-after-win-over-liverpool/">win the League Cup</a> and end a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy. Everton sealed an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/18/premier-league-arsenal-edge-newcastle-to-seal-top-five-spot-everton-mark-goodison-park-farewell-with-win/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/18/premier-league-arsenal-edge-newcastle-to-seal-top-five-spot-everton-mark-goodison-park-farewell-with-win/">emotional win against Southampton</a> last week in what was their final match at Goodison Park before moving to the newly named Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. Whatever the result on Tyneside, the Toffees will finish the campaign in a respectable 13th place. <b>Prediction: Newcastle 3 Everton 0</b> Southampton's dismal season has seen them win just two matches – against Everton and Ipswich – out of 37, lose 29, score the least amount of goals in the division (25) and concede the most (84). Arsenal's win over Newcastle sealed second spot for a third season in a row but they are still 12 points behind Liverpool going into the season finale. <b>Prediction: Southampton 1 Arsenal 4</b> Spurs go into this match having ended their 17-year trophy drought by beating Man United in the Europa League final in Bilbao. But their Premier League form has been abysmal having taken one point from six games and sit fourth from bottom. Brighton kept alive their Europa Conference League hopes by<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/20/mohamed-salah-guilty-of-shocking-miss-as-premier-league-record-eludes-liverpool-star/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/20/mohamed-salah-guilty-of-shocking-miss-as-premier-league-record-eludes-liverpool-star/"> beating Liverpool 3-2</a> on Monday, leaving the Seagulls eighth, three points above ninth-place Brentford. <b>Prediction: Spurs 2 Brighton 3</b> After a seven-game unbeaten run (six wins, one draw), Wolves have now lost three in a row and could potentially drop from 14th to 17th if they lose here and Spurs, Man United and West Ham all win. Brentford's loss at home to London rivals Fulham ended a four-game win streak and means they need to beat Wolves and Brighton to lose if they want to grab eighth in the table and a potential Europa Conference League spot. <b>Prediction: Wolves 2 Brentford 2</b>