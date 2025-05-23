Al Ahli's Ivan Toney given England recall after blistering Saudi Pro League form

Ivan Toney has earned a recall to the England squad for the forthcoming games against Andorra and Senegal on the strength of his superb form for Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli. Toney, 29, has not represented his country since Euro 2024 following a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/30/al-ahli-striker-ivan-toney-aims-to-outscore-cristiano-ronaldo-in-saudi-pro-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/30/al-ahli-striker-ivan-toney-aims-to-outscore-cristiano-ronaldo-in-saudi-pro-league/">move to the kingdom</a> last summer. But Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel has handed him a lifeline after he scored 29 goals in 43 games for his new club. Toney scored a penalty in a 3-1 loss to Al Ettifaq on Thursday night to take his league tally to 22 for the season – only Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo (24) has more. He also helped fire his club to a maiden continental title following their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/03/afc-champions-league-final-al-ahli-outclass-kawasaki-frontale-to-seal-first-asian-crown/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/03/afc-champions-league-final-al-ahli-outclass-kawasaki-frontale-to-seal-first-asian-crown/">2-0 victory over Kawasaki Frontale</a> in the Asian Champions League Eilte final in Jeddah earlier this month. The former Brentford striker is in the 26-man group for the World Cup qualifier against Andorra on June 7, followed by a friendly against Senegal at the City Ground in Nottingham three days later. He is joined in the squad by Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah who has been called up for the first time. The 25-year-old Chalobah, who was born in Sierra Leone but has represented England all the way from under-16 level, has played 32 times this season for the Blues as they chase Champions League qualification and Conference League glory. There is no place for Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, who recently opened up about his mental health struggles during a disappointing campaign. Foden has struggled for form after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/05/19/hometown-hero-phil-foden-leads-man-city-to-record-fourth-straight-premier-league-title/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/05/19/hometown-hero-phil-foden-leads-man-city-to-record-fourth-straight-premier-league-title/">an amazing 2023/24</a> and revealed his confidence has suffered. He vowed to get his head “mentally right” for next season and will not be involved in this camp, having carried an ankle issue. It is an otherwise strong squad selected by Tuchel for his second camp in the job. Jude Bellingham is included, despite reports in Spain that he is set for surgery on a troublesome shoulder problem after the Club World Cup later in the summer. Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins earns a recall after injury ruled him out of the March games, where England got their World Cup qualifying campaign off to a winning start with victories over Albania and Latvia. But Watkins’ Villa teammate Marcus Rashford is not involved after he failed to overcome a hamstring problem in time. Rashford has not played since the end of April with the problem but has been back in training for Villa. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bukayo Saka are also back in the picture after missing the last games due to injury, with Noni Madueke also earning a first call of Tuchel’s reign. Dominic Solanke and Jarrod Bowen are notable omissions. <b>England squad; Goalkeepers:</b> Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Burnley). <b>Defenders:</b> Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, loan from Manchester City). <b>Midfielders:</b> Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Ajax Amsterdam), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa). <b>Forwards:</b> Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).