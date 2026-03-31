UAE travel advisory: Which flights are suspended or delayed at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports?

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Flights to and from Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Airport have been affected as the war continues to impact aviation.

Several flights scheduled to arrive at Dubai International Airport were delayed on Tuesday morning.

Delayed Emirates arrivals included EK802 from Jeddah and EK637 from Peshawar.

Several flydubai arrivals were also delayed, including FZ920 from Jeddah, FZ444 from Lucknow, FZ994 from Makhachkala, FZ148 from Amman, FZ1682 from Naples and FZ978 from Mineralnye Vody.

The corresponding departures of these flights were also affected.

UAE airlines have resumed some flights after regional conflict disrupted airspace corridors. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

At Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, several flights scheduled to arrive were cancelled on Tuesday, including Akasa Air's QP586 from Kochi and QP590 from Bangalore.

IndiGo's 6E1411 from Chennai, 6E1431 from Ahmedabad, 6E1419 from Bangalore, 6E1448 and 6E1407 from Hyderabad, 6E1433 from Kannur, 6E1439 from Tiruchirappalli, 6E1497 from Coimbatore, 6E1438 from Mangalore and 6E1415 from Lucknow were also cancelled.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi also announced several cancellations of scheduled arrivals including 3L016 and 3L018 from Bahrain, 3L021 and 3L023 from Kuwait, 3L731 from Baku, 3L715 from Tbilisi, 3L442 from Yerevan, 3L505 from Damascus and 3L782 from Almaty.

Other cancelled arrivals at Zayed International Airport included AirSial's PF798 from Islamabad, Egypt Air's MS916 and MS914 from Cairo, Gulf Air's GF540 and GF544 from Bahrain, Royal Jordanian's RJ620 from Amman, Saudia Airlines' SV572 from Riyadh and SV570 from Jeddah and Jazeera Airways' J9131 from Kuwait.

Emirates airline said previously that it was operating a reduced flight schedule and urged travellers to check their flight status, even after they check in. The airline is offering customers who booked to travel between February 28 and April 30 the option to rebook on alternate flights until June 15 or request a full refund for free.

For Etihad, tickets issued for travel between February 28 and April 15 can be refunded or rebooked free of charge on alternate flights until May 15.

Airlines in the Gulf are slowly ramping up operations after the conflict began on February 28. According to data from Flightradar24, Emirates operated 327 flights on March 29, compared with only 24 on March 1 – a day after the war began. Etihad operated 136 flights, Qatar Airways 140 and flydubai 132.