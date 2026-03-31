UAE intercepts eight ballistic missiles, four cruise missiles and 36 drones on Tuesday

Live updates: Follow the latest news on US-Iran war

The UAE intercepted eight ballistic missiles, four cruise missiles, and 36 drones launched from Iran on Tuesday, the Defence Ministry said.

Since the start of the Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged 433 ballistic missiles, 19 cruise missiles and 1,977 drones.

It comes on a day when four people were injured, none seriously, after shrapnel from a successful interception fell in a residential district in southern Dubai.

Staff from The National heard explosions in Jebel Ali, Al Furjan, Dubai Media City, Town Square and other areas around lunchtime.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority urged people to remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates.

Also on Tuesday, a Kuwaiti oil tanker anchored off a port in Dubai was hit in an apparent Iranian drone strike. A fire that began overnight has since been brought under control and all crew are safe.

Since the war began, the attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of two military personnel and a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces, as well as eight fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities.

A total of 188 people were also injured. They included citizens of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkey, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.