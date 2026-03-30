UAE intercepts 11 missiles and 27 drones on Monday

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The UAE intercepted 11 ballistic missiles and 27 drones launched from Iran on Monday, the Defence Ministry said.

Since the start of the Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged 425 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,941 drones.

The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of two military personnel and a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces, as well as eight fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities.

A total of 178 people were also injured. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkey, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

Earlier on Monday, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said attacks on civilian infrastructure in the region are completely unacceptable.

He condemned attacks on schools, universities, hospitals, desalination plants, energy facilities, transport sites and residential areas, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah said there was no justification for threatening to strike such targets, let alone carrying out the attacks. Turning energy installations, ports, airports and international trade routes into military targets does not threaten states alone, but poses severe risks to the stability of the global economy and critical supply chains, as well as undermining regional and international security, he said.