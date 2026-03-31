Remote learning extended until April 17 as Iran attacks on UAE continue

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Remote learning across the UAE was extended until at least April 17 as the country continues to contend with missile and drone strikes from Iran.

A statement was released by the Ministry of Education on Monday night confirming the extension of distance learning across the nation.

"The Ministry of Education announces the continuation of distance learning until Friday, April 17, for students, as well as administrative staff, across all nurseries, kindergartens, and public and private schools nationwide to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone," the ministry said in a post on social media platform X.

"The situation will be reviewed on a weekly basis."

The government had previously mandated all schools and universities to shift to remote learning at the beginning of March in light of hostile regional developments.

Then the decision was made for schools and universities to begin the spring holiday on March 9, one week earlier than expected. Schools and universities have been operating remotely since then.

Since the start of the Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged 425 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,941 drones.

The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of two military personnel and a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces, as well as eight fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities.

A total of 178 people were also injured. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkey, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.