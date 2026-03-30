  • Sharjah was subject to some of the most severe flooding following heavy rain on Thursday and Friday. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National
    Sharjah was subject to some of the most severe flooding following heavy rain on Thursday and Friday. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National
  • After days of almost relentless rain, Majaz 3 area was one of the most severely affected parts of Sharjah
    After days of almost relentless rain, Majaz 3 area was one of the most severely affected parts of Sharjah
  • The municipality sent out teams equipped with heavy duty water pumps to clear neighbourhoods of floodwater
    The municipality sent out teams equipped with heavy duty water pumps to clear neighbourhoods of floodwater
  • Sharjah Municipality said it had cleared floodwater from main roads and vital community areas
    Sharjah Municipality said it had cleared floodwater from main roads and vital community areas
  • In Sharjah, residents navigated the floods by whatever means they could find
    In Sharjah, residents navigated the floods by whatever means they could find
  • The cleanup continues in Sharjah, with more rain forecast for midweek
    The cleanup continues in Sharjah, with more rain forecast for midweek
  • Supermarket owner Hanif Khan managed to avoid major losses
    Supermarket owner Hanif Khan managed to avoid major losses
  • Noushad Ahmed, who has owned Jamal Al Tamimi Designing for two years, put waterproof foam on the glass display for protection
    Noushad Ahmed, who has owned Jamal Al Tamimi Designing for two years, put waterproof foam on the glass display for protection
  • Authorities are working to clear remaining water and restore services
    Authorities are working to clear remaining water and restore services

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UAE

Shopkeepers count losses as floodwaters recede in Sharjah

More rain forecast this week after days of disruption

Ali Al Shouk
Ali Al Shouk

March 30, 2026

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Sharjah authorities are continuing round-the-clock efforts to drain floodwater after heavy rain hammered parts of the emirate last week.

While shop owners in some of the worst-hit areas begin to assess the extent of their losses, they now face the prospect of more rainfall on Tuesday evening and into the early hours of Wednesday.

Sharjah Municipality said it had cleared floodwater from main roads and vital areas as part of the operations to contain the impact of the recent unstable weather.

Teams equipped with machinery and pumps were sent to affected locations to drain the water.

The National visited Sharjah's Al Majaz 3 area and spoke with business owners who described days of disruption and losses.

Shaju Francies said he had no electricity or clean water after the flooding. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Shaju Francies said he had no electricity or clean water after the flooding. Chris Whiteoak / The National

How ready was Sharjah for the rain?

Shaju Francies, owner of Alfain photo-copy centre, said he had taken precautions after suffering heavy losses during the 2024 storm, when floodwater caused nearly Dh1 million in damage to his shop.

This time, he installed waterproof wooden barriers and foam in an attempt to keep the water out.

“Water kept coming despite the preparation and it damaged some machines,” Mr Francies, from India, told The National.

“In 2024, my loss was nearly Dh1 million and this time my loss is about Dh300,000 to Dh400,000.”

Floodwater reached knee height inside the shop, mainly because of water waves caused by traffic, forcing Mr Francies to move some equipment upstairs and remain inside the premises for four days.

“I have a second-floor space and I've slept inside since Thursday,” he said. “I saved two machines by moving them to the upper floor.

“I live about 10 kilometres away from the shop. I was arranging food and water over the last four days as I was trapped inside. There was no electricity or water.”

Hanif Khan said he managed to block most of the water. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Hanif Khan said he managed to block most of the water. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Nearby, supermarket owner Hanif Khan managed to avoid major losses after taking similar precautions.

“In 2024, rainwater was up to the knee and damaged the goods,” he told The National.

“This time I managed to block the water. Only a small amount went inside but without damage.”

However, the disruption still took a toll on business as customers couldn't access his shop and Mr Khan found it difficult to carry out deliveries.

“I didn’t sell anything in the last three days and today I managed to open the shop and start delivering to customers,” Mr Khan said. “It is a tough situation but, thank God, I nearly escaped serious losses.”

What next with more rain to come?

Mr Khan said he is hoping the rainwater in front of his shop can be cleared before Tuesday afternoon, when more rain is forecast.

“I heard more rain is coming but I don’t think it will be as tense, like the former storm. I will keep the waterproof barriers and foam for a couple of days to make sure water won’t come inside” he said.

Noushad Ahmed has been out of action for three days. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Noushad Ahmed has been out of action for three days. Chris Whiteoak / The National

For Noushad Ahmed, who has owned Jamal Al Tamimi Designing for two years, the impact was still being assessed.

“I put waterproof foam on the glass display of the shop and used sandbags also. It was good, but after three days of floodwater, it started leaking inside,” he said.

“It wasn’t too much water inside, but I came today to check and calculate my losses. I’m checking my printers and computers now to see if they are working. It’s been three days without operation.”

While authorities work to clear remaining water and restore services, many small business owners now face the challenge of repairing damage and recovering from days of lost income.

Updated: March 30, 2026, 2:41 PM
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