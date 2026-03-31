Qatar warns Iranian attacks cross 'many red lines' as regional powers push for end to war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on US-Iran war

Iranian attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure in the Middle East cross “many red lines” and pose a threat to regional stability, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry warned.

Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said the strikes launched by Iran at countries across the Gulf breach international law and must stop.

He stressed Qatar’s view that, while Iran must be part of any long-term regional solution, continued escalation in the war “will not be in anyone’s interest”. Gulf states have borne the brunt of Iran's attacks after the US and Israel began strikes on Tehran last month. The resulting conflict has engulfed the Middle East.

Four people were injured in Dubai on Tuesday after shrapnel from an intercepted missile fell in a residential area, authorities said. A projectile also struck a Kuwaiti oil tanker off the coast of Dubai overnight, causing a fire that was brought under control.

The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said the vessel, Al Salmi, was "fully laden". The company added that the crude oil tanker was subjected to a “direct, heinous Iranian attack”, Kuwait News Agency reported. Dubai authorities said all 24 crew members were safe.

In Saudi Arabia, two people were injured when shrapnel from an intercepted drone fell in Al Kharj governorate, the kingdom's civil defence said. The incident caused limited damage to some homes and vehicles.

Meanwhile, explosions were reported in Tehran and Isfahan early on Tuesday. Israel ​is ​prepared ⁠for "weeks" of more strikes on Iran, a military ⁠spokesman said on Tuesday. It came after Prime Minister ⁠Benjamin Netanyahu said the war ​was "beyond the halfway point" in terms of achieving its military objectives.

The US and Israel have continued to carry out strikes despite reports of talks between Tehran and Washington and regional de-escalation efforts. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held phone calls with regional states on Tuesday to discuss "the dangerous escalation" engulfing the Middle East.

He spoke to the foreign ministers of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan to condemn Iran's aggression and stressed the need for an "immediate halt to these unacceptable attacks", Egypt's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The calls also addressed de-escalation efforts and attempts to end the war, it added.

​Russian ​President ⁠Vladimir Putin ⁠and ​Egyptian President ⁠Abdel Fattah El Sisi also discussed the ⁠war in a phone call on Tuesday, Russia's Tass state news agency reported. Members of the Gulf Co-operation Council, meanwhile, held a ministerial meeting with Jordan and Russia on Monday to discuss the repercussions of Iran's attacks and de-escalation efforts as the war drags on.

US President Donald Trump has told aides ⁠he is ​willing to ⁠end the military campaign even if ​the ⁠Strait ‌of ​Hormuz remains largely closed, the ​Wall ‌Street Journal ⁠reported. Quoting administration officials, the report said Mr Trump is willing to leave a complex operation to reopen the strait for a later date.

Since the start of the war, Mr Trump has expressed contradictory opinions in public over how to handle the crisis in the waterway, as well as the goals and objectives of the war. He has threatened to attack Iranian energy infrastructure if Tehran fails to meet a deadline on reopening the strait. He has also played down the need to reopen the waterway, which is vital to the global trade of energy and gas.

The US has also sent more troops to the region while Mr Trump claims "positive" negotiations have been held to end the war.