Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan seek 'joint Arab action' on economic troubles

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan have called for “joint Arab action” to tackle the economic repercussions of the Iran war.

At a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim and Jordan's King Abdullah II discussed the war's impact on energy and the world economy.

All three countries have come under Iranian fire. The attacks have curtailed gas production in Qatar, disrupted Saudi oil company Aramco and forced Jordan into fuel-saving measures.

The three leaders spoke of “the need to strengthen joint Arab action to deal with the economic burden of the war, in co-ordination with international partners”, official Jordanian media said.

They also “affirmed that the security of Jordan and the Arab Gulf countries is one”. Iran's drone and missile attacks have spurred discussions on how the Gulf can best defend itself in future.

A Qatari statement said the three leaders “emphasised the need to unify efforts and co-ordinate positions to confront current challenges, thereby contributing to the preservation of the region's security and stability”.

Qatar has said the disruption to its liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports could last three to five years, after Iran attacked its Ras Laffan production site. Jordanian authorities have banned stocking up on fuel to prevent a black market emerging if prices rise.

Threats to shipping were also discussed at the Jeddah meeting, as Iran blocks shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and its Houthi allies in Yemen enter the war near the Red Sea.

“The meeting emphasised that the continued Iranian attacks … constitute a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region,” the Saudi Press Agency said.