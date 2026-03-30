President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Iran war with European Council chief

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President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday held a discussion by phone with Antonio Costa, President of the European Council.

They discussed the implications of the Iran war for regional and international peace, as well as its serious impact on international navigation and the global economy, state news agency Wam reported.

They also addressed Iran’s targeting of the UAE and other countries in the region, including attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Mr Costa condemned this aggression, noting that it constitutes a breach of sovereignty and international law. The two sides also discussed co-operation between the UAE, the European Union, and its member states, as well as opportunities to expand ties.

Earlier on Monday, the Defence Ministry confirmed that the UAE intercepted 11 ballistic missiles and 27 drones launched from Iran.

Since the start of the Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged 425 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,941 drones.

The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of two military personnel and a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces, as well as eight fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities.

A total of 178 people were also injured. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkey, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.