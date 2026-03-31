American journalist Shelly Kittleson kidnapped in Iraq

American journalist Shelly Kittleson was kidnapped in Iraq on Tuesday evening.

Iraq's Interior Ministry said a foreign journalist was abducted by "unknown people". A security official confirmed to The National that the missing person was Kittleson.

The ministry said one suspected kidnapper was arrested while trying to escape. But "efforts are ongoing to track down others involved and free the abducted person", it said.

Kittleson, who is based in Baghdad, reports from the Middle East and Afghanistan. She has written for publications including Al Monitor and New Lines magazine.

In recent weeks she has reported from Syria. The US embassy in Iraq has advised American citizens to leave the country due to the regional war. Iraq has been caught in the crossfire due to the presence of both US troops and pro-Iran armed groups on its territory.

One such group, Kataib Hezbollah, held academic Elizabeth Tsurkov captive for almost two years after she was kidnapped in Baghdad in 2023. The Russian and Israeli citizen had been studying in the US.

This is a developing story...