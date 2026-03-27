Iraq must rein in Iran-backed militias or risk regional isolation, say officials

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Iraq will risk regional isolation if it fails to rein in Iran-backed militias, an official told The National, as the country turns into an arena for direct confrontation between the US and Iran.

Since the start of the war last month, Iraqi militias loyal to Iran have attacked bases that host US forces across the country, hotels they claim house US servicemen in Baghdad, and the northern Iraqi Kurdistan region. The militias have also targeted US-operated energy infrastructure and have attacked Jordan and the Gulf.

In response, American-Israeli air strikes have targeted the headquarters of Iraq's umbrella group for Iran-backed ​Shiite militias, the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), across the country. An attack on Tuesday killed at least 15 fighters in what was considered an escalation ⁠on one of Tehran's main regional allies.

Several Gulf and Arab states called on Iraq this week to “take the necessary measures” to stop these attacks. The UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan said the Iraqi government must act to “preserve fraternal relations and avoid further escalation”.

US President Donald Trump also warned he would degrade Tehran's proxy groups as part of the Iran war. This would mean a targeted military action against these militias and sanctions on their political and financial enablers in Baghdad.

Iraq's Foreign Ministry said it rejects attacks on the region from its territory and that the security of Arab countries is part of its national defence.

“I fear this could turn into a new phase of isolation for Iraq and a low period of this relationship,” an Iraqi politician told The National, adding that it is vital for Baghdad to continue its path of “integration with its neighbours” for its security and prosperity.

Kurds Military force at a checkpoint in Mosul. Photo by Getty Images Info

However, curbing the Iran-backed militias it is not an easy task, he warned, stating that they “are strong with both political representation, influence and presence on the ground and in every sector of government.”

“Taking actions without risking an internal conflict requires courageous decision, political will, unity and wise implementation so that you insert enough pressure on these groups to stop, or to bring them to justice, since what they do is illegal,” explained the politician.

Mask has come off

The internal dilemma Iraq is facing is making it harder for outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani to balance ties between Washington and Tehran.

“What will make it even harder is that Iraq is going through a government formation process,” added the politician.

Attacks on the northern Kurdistan region killing dozens of civilians and Peshmerga troops have angered officials in the regional government.

“The mask is coming off. The PMF is the state,” said a senior Kurdish official. “People in Mr Al Sudani’s government and coalition have fired 400 rockets and drones at the Kurdistan Region in the last month. Zero arrests. Zero convictions,” he told The National.

Play Analysis: Iraq caught in the middle of a war it did not choose Play 01:50

The PMF is an umbrella group of mostly Shiite paramilitary factions that was formally integrated ⁠into Iraq's state security forces and includes several groups aligned with Iran. They took up arms in 2014 to assist the Iraqi army in fighting ISIS.

“We don’t take Mr Al Sudani’s assurances seriously, and now the Gulf increasingly feels the same – there is zero action to deter the PMF,” said the senior Kurdish official.

He added that the PMF has leverage over state-run banks and companies as well as the parliament and courts. “The militias act with impunity. Al Sudani is not in control. It’s time Iraq’s friends accept this as the foundational principle for any discussion on how to address it,” he added.

Another official in Baghdad said he hopes the region will be “patient” towards the country, especially as it is caught in the middle of a deadly war. “We are the only country in the region that has been hit by both sides. We need more time,” the official told The National.

“I hope our Gulf neighbours will keep a positive perspective and an open mind towards Iraq. We value their partnership and need them by our side, but we ask them to be patient.”